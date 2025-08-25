Shedeur Sanders has been the most talked-about fifth-round rookie in NFL history already, and the discourse revolving around the Browns' quarterback reached new levels after the third week of the preseason.

Sanders, after struggling mightily throughout the second half of Cleveland's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, made way for Tyler Huntley, who led the Browns on a game-winning drive. Sanders was caught off guard by the decision but took to Instagram on Sunday to express his gratitude to fans and determination to continue improving.

"Thanks everyone for the [love] and support," Sanders wrote in the caption. "There's a lot to learn from this preseason, but I'm really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I'll keep learning and getting better."

Saturday night concluded an uneven preseason for the former Colorado star and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders, 23, impressed in his unofficial NFL debut, tossing a pair of touchdown passes against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the preseason. However, just as soon as he was set to parlay that performance into an increase in reps, he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him in Week 2. Then, against the Rams, he completed just three of six passes for 14 yards and took five sacks across five drives.

Sanders then voiced his surprise at Huntley getting the final drive, though coach Kevin Stefanski insisted giving Huntley some work had always been the plan.

"I didn't know I was out," Sanders said after the game. "Yeah, I didn't know. I was on a bike, I was powering up. I was powering up for that two minute drive because that's just a situation every quarterback dreams for. That's many situations I've been in before, and I thought I was in, so then he told me I wasn't in and I was like, 'OK.'"

On Aug. 18, the Browns announced Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starter, and the team is expected to keep four quarterbacks on the roster. Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted two rounds ahead of Sanders, and veteran Kenny Pickett are also in line for roster spots -- potentially ahead of Sanders on the depth chart.