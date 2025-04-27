In more ways than one, Shedeur Sanders' draft experience largely told the tale of the 2025 NFL Draft. While 32 deserving players were selected on Day 1, Sanders and a bevy of other talented prospects had to wait one or even two extra days before hearing their names called.

Every year, several players who were considered first-round talents were still on the board after the 32nd pick in the draft was made. But it seemed like this was especially the case this year, as this draft was praised more for its depth and less for its top-end talent.

More than any other position, quarterbacks took a major hit in this year's draft. Before the draft, the expectation was that most of the top-10 QB prospects would be off the board midway through the third round. That didn't end up being the case, however, as only five quarterbacks were selected during the draft's first two days.

While many potential stars were drafted later than expected, here's a ranking of the top five steals that were made during the draft.

Honorable mentions: LB Jihaad Campbell (Eagles, Round 1), CB Will Johnson (Cardinals, Round 2), DT Darius Alexander (Giants, Round 3)

5. S Nick Emmanwori, Seahawks

Round 2, Pick 35

Several mock drafts had Emmanwori going to the Seahawks with the 18th overall pick. Seattle, though, was able to get the hard-hitting safety in the second round after using their first round pick to select former North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel.

One of the top-ranked safeties in the draft, Emmanwori was one of four players taller than 6-foot-3 who eclipsed 40 inches and ran a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash since 2003, according to ESPN. He took advantage of his unique combination of size and speed at South Carolina, intercepting four passes last year and returning two of them for touchdowns.

While his ball skills are impressive, Emmanwori's true prowess is his hitting and sure tackling. He had 88 tackles in 2024 that included 57 solo stops.

4. QB Will Howard, Steelers

Round 6, Pick 185

Some considered it a foregone conclusion that the Steelers would draft Sanders if he fell to them with the 21st overall pick. Not only did the Steelers not draft Sanders then, they didn't take any quarterback until they had made four other picks while addressing key roster needs.

The Steelers' decision to wait didn't backfire on them, as they were able to draft a quarterback in the sixth round (Howard) who many felt would be off the board by the time they were on the clock in the third round.

You don't often get a quarterback in the sixth round with the type of bonafides that Howard has. During his final season in college, Howard led the Big 10 in completion percentage, passing yards and touchdown passes while leading the Buckeyes to the national title.

Last year, Howard completed 70% of his passes that weren't screens. He also displayed his ability to get rid of the ball quickly despite routinely throwing deep. Howard, who isn't known for his running, also scored seven touchdowns on the ground during his lone season in Columbus.

Along with Howard, the Steelers got another bargain when they selected Howard's Ohio State teammate, pass rusher Jack Sawyer, in the fourth round.

3. CB Shavon Revel Jr. Cowboys

Round 3, Pick 76

Revel was one of several bargain picks Dallas made. In addition to Revel, the Cowboys were also able to select another first round talent, pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, in the second round with the 44th pick. Dallas also got a potential starting running back in the fifth round when they selected Jaydon Blue, who scored 14 touchdowns last year (that included six touchdown catches) while averaging 5.4 yards-per-carry for Texas. Blue did all of that despite getting just 176 touches.

But Dallas' biggest steal was Revel, a player some considered to be the draft's top CB prospect. The fact that he played for a smaller school (East Carolina) and missed most of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL undoubtedly contributed to his draft slide.

A press corner, Revel has the strength to push receivers off of their routes and is also quick enough to stay with them downfield. He's also a willing and able tackler.

2. EDGE Mike Green, Ravens

Round 2, Pick 59

Green was undoubtedly a first round talent, but previous off-field issues led to his draft slide. Baltimore ultimately ended his wait when they drafted him late in the second round.

If you just look at on-field production, Green is arguably the best pass rusher in this year's draft. In 2024, he led the FBS with 17 sacks. Green also led the Sun Belt conference with 23 tackles for loss. He also forced three fumbles and recovered another during his final season at Marshall.

In addition to his prowess as a pass rusher, Green is also solid against the pass as a former inside linebacker. He should be able to make an immediate impact on a Ravens team that is looking to finally get over the hump in 2025.

2025 NFL Draft winners and losers: Shedeur Sanders falls into both categories, Tom Brady makes the list John Breech

1. QB Shedeur Sanders, Browns

Round 5, Pick 144

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Sanders endured arguably the biggest slide in the history of the draft. Sanders' wait finally came to an end when the Browns traded up to select him early in the fifth round.

The Browns are a great spot for Sanders, who will get a chance to work with Joe Flacco, a consummate pro who can help Sanders adjust to life in the NFL. Sanders will also share a quarterback room with former first round pick Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was picked up by Cleveland late in the third round.

A big reason for Sanders' massive draft slide was probably due to some glaring mechanical issues along with the fact that he didn't play in a pro-style offense in college. While he was hailed as an elite pocket passer during his time at Colorado, Sanders clearly has things he needs to improve on before he can be considered as an NFL starting quarterback. He'll get a chance to work on those things in Cleveland.