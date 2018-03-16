Sheldon Richardson addition is making the Vikings everyone's Super Bowl favorite

The Minnesota Vikings came tantalizingly close to playing in the Super Bowl in their home stadium last season, but fell one game short with a loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. They are not playing games this offseason when it comes to their Super Bowl window either, having gone all in by signing quarterback Kirk Cousins and now, as the team announced on Friday, adding defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Richardson was one of the top players on the market because of his obvious upside as a former first-round pick who has flashed in a big way at times. But he's also had off-field issues -- there's a reason why the Jets traded him to the Seahawks prior to the 2017 season. Richardson was good with Seattle last year, but not great, and although the Seahawks were interested in bringing him back, they ultimately decided to pass.

The Vikings already had a top-tier defense. Adding Richardson makes them quite scary. A defensive line of Danielle Hunter, Linval Joseph, Everson Griffen and Richardson is filthy.

It's just a one-year deal too, which gives the Vikings flexibility and gives Richardson a chance to bet on himself. A huge season in Minnesota and the Vikings making a deep playoff run would do wonders for his stock in free agency next year.

Some context on Sheldon Richardson: Vikings were perceived underdog for Sheldon, but they went all in to sell him on their team and his place on it. Very loving recruitment by the organization.



He decided to bet on himself with 1-year deal and go to a team that badly wanted him. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 16, 2018

The Vikings already had a good offseason to begin with, inking Cousins to a three-year deal worth a fully-guaranteed $84 million. They utilized Cousins as part of their recruiting pitch for Richardson.

Vikings knew how to recruit Sheldon Richardson. Picked him up on private plane Thursday, then had him have lunch with new QB Kirk Cousins before either had even signed with Minnesota. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2018

This move has Vikings fans very excited, or perhaps very nervous, because everyone thinks the team is going to win the Super Bowl.

Vikings better win the Super Bowl this year lmao they are loaded and probably only chance. — Justin Plata (@Ja3Plat) March 16, 2018

The Vikings are my super bowl pick this season — Danny McManus (@DMcManus_23) March 16, 2018

Vikings winning super bowl https://t.co/RGgl1m8mL3 — Chad (@CalebWass) March 16, 2018

@Vikings have to be the favorite to win Super Bowl right? The DL is elite. — Mike Driscoll (@drizzol) March 16, 2018

The Vikings have absolutely no excuses next year. Super bowl or bust. — Chris (@Mr_Ruff_Tho) March 16, 2018

Vikings winning the Super Bowl next year. Their roster is insane. — Will Davis (@WillDavis98) March 16, 2018

Vikings have no excuse to not win the Super Bowl next season https://t.co/7DLAvpOzMW — Jabrony Lin (@JabronyLin) March 16, 2018

Vikings better win the superbowl — TranceBates (@TranceVizion) March 16, 2018

But there are still skeptics out there. May I present Mr. Pete Prisco?

Still will pick the Packers in the division — as long as Rodgers is playing. That’s the value of that guy — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 16, 2018

Richardson is a huge addition, especially at that cost. The Vikings have now made massive adds on both sides of the ball to fill the voids they had at quarterback and on the defensive line. Their linebackers are stacked and their secondary is filthy. They might have a strong running game and have weapons in the passing attack.

There are going to be a lot of people picking them to win the Super Bowl, and with good reason.