Sheldon Richardson addition is making the Vikings everyone's Super Bowl favorite
Minnesota is loaded in a 'Dream Team' style offseason
The Minnesota Vikings came tantalizingly close to playing in the Super Bowl in their home stadium last season, but fell one game short with a loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. They are not playing games this offseason when it comes to their Super Bowl window either, having gone all in by signing quarterback Kirk Cousins and now, as the team announced on Friday, adding defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.
Richardson was one of the top players on the market because of his obvious upside as a former first-round pick who has flashed in a big way at times. But he's also had off-field issues -- there's a reason why the Jets traded him to the Seahawks prior to the 2017 season. Richardson was good with Seattle last year, but not great, and although the Seahawks were interested in bringing him back, they ultimately decided to pass.
The Vikings already had a top-tier defense. Adding Richardson makes them quite scary. A defensive line of Danielle Hunter, Linval Joseph, Everson Griffen and Richardson is filthy.
It's just a one-year deal too, which gives the Vikings flexibility and gives Richardson a chance to bet on himself. A huge season in Minnesota and the Vikings making a deep playoff run would do wonders for his stock in free agency next year.
The Vikings already had a good offseason to begin with, inking Cousins to a three-year deal worth a fully-guaranteed $84 million. They utilized Cousins as part of their recruiting pitch for Richardson.
This move has Vikings fans very excited, or perhaps very nervous, because everyone thinks the team is going to win the Super Bowl.
But there are still skeptics out there. May I present Mr. Pete Prisco?
Richardson is a huge addition, especially at that cost. The Vikings have now made massive adds on both sides of the ball to fill the voids they had at quarterback and on the defensive line. Their linebackers are stacked and their secondary is filthy. They might have a strong running game and have weapons in the passing attack.
There are going to be a lot of people picking them to win the Super Bowl, and with good reason.
