Sheldon Richardson: Brandon Marshall was 'drama queen-ish' with Jets last season

Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson isn't a big fan of former teammate Brandon Marshall. We got a glimpse of the discord last December, following a 41-3 beatdown at the hands of the Patriots, when Richardson told reporters that Marshall "should be embarrassed."

Marshall signed with the Giants in the offseason and In May, Richardson said this about a Marshall-less Jets locker room: "Let's just say there are 15 reasons why it's better."

That's the good news, we suppose. But the bad news is that the Jets could be the worst team in the league in 2017.

So what was the impetus for all the animosity?

On Monday, Richardson offered details.

"That man knows what he did to the locker room," Richardson said during an appearance on the Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York 98.7. "I was the one who addressed it, and I would still address it to this day. If he can't come out [in the] media and tell them what he did and how he actually quit on his team way before the season was over, that's all in itself. ...

"That whole situation was sticky because we were losing, and then you're doing little things that are drama queen-ish, and he's dogging out this guy and that guy," Richardson said. "It's everybody's fault except for his. ... No one wanted to say something to him. Then I say something to him, the criminal, the bad guy, and the media just ran with it."

Marshall, meanwhile, sounds delighted to have found a new home with New York's other football team.

"I am happy where I'm at now and the Jets will be all right," he told TMZ in June. "Will they have enough people to line up? Man, that's the question. I think eventually they'll be all right, but I don't know if they're gonna have enough men to line up."

Marshall led the Jets in receptions last season -- he had 58 for 788 yards and three touchdowns. Quincy Enunwa was the team's best-remaining pass catcher (58 receptions, 857 yards, four TDs), but he landed on injured reserve on Monday. This means that the leading receiver from last season still on the roster is ... running back Bilal Powell (58 receptions, 388 yards, two TDs).