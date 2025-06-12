After calling out the Cincinnati Bengals this week amid a contract dispute, 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart has removed himself from mandatory minicamp, CBS Sports Jonathan Jones confirms, as the plot thickens between two sides clearly on different pages. Stewart had been around the building and participated in team activities despite being unsigned, per ESPN, but now takes the more drastic step of leaving minicamp altogether.

Head coach Zac Taylor said he and Stewart have had "positive conversations" and "good communication" thus far, also noting that Stewart has been in the meeting rooms so far during the offseason program and that he is a good learner. But he also acknowledged that this is an unusual situation.

"There's a first for everything," he said. "Every year you kind of learn something new in this position. And this is one of those things that the players have managed really well, and we keep the team moving. And when he jumps on the field, it'll be great for our team."

Taylor also wouldn't commit to Stewart being on the field for training camp, simply stating that, "I'm not going to make any predictions."

As for Stewart himself, he called the standoff "disappointing" and has not practiced with his teammates while the franchise and his agent work through their differences. And while Stewart said he has stayed in the weight room, he added that there's nothing like practice reps — especially at the NFL level.

"It's very important," Stewart said. "You've got to get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college to the NFL. It's a way more physical game, even though I played in the SEC, which is very physical, but nothing compares to actually playing in the NFL. I thought I'd be on the field by now, that's what I thought."

Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart calls out team, says he won't practice until he signs his contract Bryan DeArdo

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway, the Bengals "are trying to change the language in the contract for their first-round pick that allows the team to void future guarantees."

Stewart doesn't feel that language should be included in his deal and pointed to the team's previous first-rounds picks -- Myles Murphy and Amarius Mims -- whose future guarantees were not voided in their agreements.

"I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before," Stewart said, directing barbs at the Bengals. "But in y'all case, y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games."

The Bengals are also dealing with star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who wants to be paid at a level his production warrants. Hendrickson has not attended voluntary workouts and said he won't play for the Bengals in 2025 under his current contract.

Last season, the first-team All-Pro led the league in sacks and is approaching a contract season with the Bengals. He will make $16 million this fall on his current deal.

Stewart has used Hendrickson's situation as a sticking point for his own ordeal.

"We'll all agree Trey would be right, right?" Stewart asked a group of reporters this week. "But, technically, he's still 1% wrong for being under contract. In my case, I'm 100% right, so it should be a no-brainer. In Trey's case, I think it should be a no-brainer, too. He had 17.5 sacks (the last two years). If I was the GM or if I was the owner, take all my money, but I guess they don't offer it like that."

As for what will happen with Stewart? Well, in the most extreme case, he never signs, which would make him eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. In that scenario, any of the other 31 NFL teams would be able to select him, according to former agent Joel Corry, CBS Sports' NFL contracts and salary cap expert.

Much more likely is that the two sides come to an agreement and Stewart is on the field in Cincinnati at some point during training camp.