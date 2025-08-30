Shilo Sanders is anxious for another crack at making an NFL roster if provided a chance, but says he's okay with moving on from an athletic career following his recent release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders said on Instagram that music, modeling or acting might be the next step for him. Sanders signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent after leading Colorado in tackles as a junior in 2023 before finishing third on the team last year despite missing three games due to injury.

Sanders was waived by the Buccaneers less than a day after was ejected for throwing a punch in the team's preseason finale.

"I'll be talking to my agent and we're waiting on the next opportunity," Sanders said. "If that's in the NFL, cool, but God has blessed me with a lot of talent to do things other than football."

Sanders' representation, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, said last week they're "hoping he gets claimed on waivers."

"I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things," Sanders said. "Whether it's finding another team, whether it's getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is. My time being with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. The city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has poured in love and support toward me and I'll be forever grateful for that."

Regardless of what career path Sanders chooses, he will still owe the NFL a debt. According to ESPN, Sanders has been fined $4,669 for the punch he threw during Buccaneers' final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders began his career as a three-star signee at South Carolina before following his father to Jackson State and then Colorado. Sanders was competing in fall camp and during the preseason in a deep secondary for the Buccaneers and would've likely been a roster casualty regardless of his ejection in last week's finale.