Shilo Sanders received an ejection after punching tight end Zach Davidson during Saturday's preseason game between the Buccaneers and Bills. The next day, Tampa waived him. His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, are "hoping he gets claimed on waivers."

Sanders' punch appeared to be the result of being excessively blocked by Davidson, who continued to block Sanders after the play had ended. Sanders, though, was the one who got ejected after he punched Davidson.

Sanders is the son of Colorado coach and Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders and older brother of Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The young defensive back has quickly become a fan favorite with his tireless work ethic and his easygoing persona.

Sanders, whose fighting spirit was clearly on display Saturday night against the Bills, did make a strong impression on Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, one of the NFL's brightest defensive minds.

"Shilo's very aggressive, very young, very hungry," Bowles recently said, via ESPN. "He can make plays in the box and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams, so this last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up."