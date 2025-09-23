The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a slew of injuries just three weeks into the season, and that led general manager John Lynch to consider some additions to his roster. The 49ers hosted six players for tryouts on Tuesday, including one very recognizable name: defensive back Shilo Sanders.

Sanders, the son of NFL legend and Colorado coach Deion Sanders and older brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, wasn't chosen in the 2025 NFL Draft but is looking to latch on to a roster after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the draft, Sanders signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent and participated in training camp and the preseason. He was waived after the team's third preseason game, a game where he was ejected for throwing a punch. Sanders was fined $4,669 for the incident.

Sanders was viewed as a long shot to make a team's initial 53-man roster, but he could generate interest as injuries around the league continue to mount.

"I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things," Sanders said after being waived by Tampa Bay. "Whether it's finding another team, whether it's getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is. My time being with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. The city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has poured in love and support toward me and I'll be forever grateful for that."

Sanders began his college career at South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State and then Colorado to play for his father. In 21 games at Colorado, Sanders recorded 137 combined tackles, one sack, five passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one pick six.

The 49ers, now 3-0 after a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, also worked out defensive ends William Bradley-King and Titus Leo, defensive backs Brandon Joseph and Jaylen Mahoney and linebacker Isaiah Thomas in addition to Sanders. San Francisco hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.