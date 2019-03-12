Shirtless Bill Belichick pulls ultimate vacation power move just before start of 2019 NFL free agency

The Patriots coach decided to take a Caribbean vacation just before the start of free agency

If any coaches are hoping to emulate the "Patriot Way" this offseason, then they better get on the next flight to Barbados, because apparently, that's the place to be when you're trying to prepare for free agency. 

In what can only be described as the ultimate power move, Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn't spend his final weekend before free agency like most coaches, trying to figure out how to make his team better, nope, he jumped on a plane with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, and headed to one of the Caribbean's most southern islands: Barbados. 

The five most fascinating facts about these pictures?  

1. It turns out Mr. No Days Off does actually take a day off once in awhile

2. It turns out Gronk isn't the only one in the organization who likes to go shirtless once in awhile

2a. Belichick doesn't wear hoodies on the beach, which I find mildly surprising, if only because I thought he wore hoodies everywhere. 

3. Belichick pulled off the Michael Bennett trade while chilling on a beach in the Caribbean

4. He's definitely in better shape than I'll be at age 66. 

Anyway, if Belichick's vacation proves one thing it's that the rest of the NFL has no idea what they're doing. The Patriots build through the draft, not through free agency, unlike most other teams. 

In the first 48 hours of free agency, multiple teams like the Raiders (Trent Brown) and Lions (Trey Flowers) have handed out monstrous contracts to former Patriots players that Belichick deemed expendable. Instead of overpaying for players, Belichick lets other teams do it, which is one of the many reasons why the Patriots have been an unstoppable force for the past 20 years.  

The moral of the story here seems to be that if you want to win in the NFL, then you need to be vacationing in Barbados the weekend before free agency starts. 

