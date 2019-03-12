Shirtless Bill Belichick pulls ultimate vacation power move just before start of 2019 NFL free agency

If any coaches are hoping to emulate the "Patriot Way" this offseason, then they better get on the next flight to Barbados, because apparently, that's the place to be when you're trying to prepare for free agency.

In what can only be described as the ultimate power move, Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn't spend his final weekend before free agency like most coaches, trying to figure out how to make his team better, nope, he jumped on a plane with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, and headed to one of the Caribbean's most southern islands: Barbados.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend enjoy some fun in the sun at $3,000-a-night resort in Barbados https://t.co/F6uC8nhIXm — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 11, 2019

While NFL teams are in a mad scramble to make moves before free agency starts, Bill Belichick was pictured in Barbados days ago — unbothered. pic.twitter.com/gaJ9zf1Ke1 — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) March 12, 2019

The five most fascinating facts about these pictures?

1. It turns out Mr. No Days Off does actually take a day off once in awhile.

2. It turns out Gronk isn't the only one in the organization who likes to go shirtless once in awhile

2a. Belichick doesn't wear hoodies on the beach, which I find mildly surprising, if only because I thought he wore hoodies everywhere.

3. Belichick pulled off the Michael Bennett trade while chilling on a beach in the Caribbean.

4. He's definitely in better shape than I'll be at age 66.

In a piece of mildly related news, I actually took my honeymoon to Barbados back in April, but apparently, I wasn't on the same side of the island as Belichick.

Watched my first cricket match in person today. It took three hours of explaining, but I think I finally understand the rules. pic.twitter.com/Bq8AyR7I5X — John Breech (@johnbreech) April 21, 2018

Anyway, if Belichick's vacation proves one thing it's that the rest of the NFL has no idea what they're doing. The Patriots build through the draft, not through free agency, unlike most other teams.

In the first 48 hours of free agency, multiple teams like the Raiders (Trent Brown) and Lions (Trey Flowers) have handed out monstrous contracts to former Patriots players that Belichick deemed expendable. Instead of overpaying for players, Belichick lets other teams do it, which is one of the many reasons why the Patriots have been an unstoppable force for the past 20 years.

The moral of the story here seems to be that if you want to win in the NFL, then you need to be vacationing in Barbados the weekend before free agency starts.