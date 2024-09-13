Patrick Mahomes is universally the greatest quarterback in the NFL today, but is it time to start putting him in the conversation as the greatest of all-time?

Amy Trask, a former Raiders CEO and current CBS Sports NFL analyst, recently explained why giving Mahomes (or any quarterback) the "GOAT" title is somewhat complicated.

"If we're only evaluating quarterbacks in this day in age, he is absolutely, categorically the one I want right now of any quarterback available," Trask told CBS Sports. "But I always bristle at the comparison of players across the decades, because the rules have changed so much.

"I don't know how you can compare a quarterback today with the protection they get in the game with a quarterback of decades ago. That said, if you're asking about any quarterback on any team in this day in age, that's who I want."

Trask touches on a point that is often overlooked when comparing quarterbacks from different eras. Before 1978, defensive backs could basically do whatever they wanted to receivers without being penalized. The hashmarks were further apart, which made it tougher to complete passes on the outside. Quarterbacks received little to no protection from officials, which is why few played into their mid-thirties in those days.

Joe Montana, for example, was knocked cold in the 1986 playoffs on a hit that today would be borderline criminal. He was hit even harder in another playoff game against the Giants four years later. Montana, despite those hits and many others, still managed to play until his was 38.

Rules aside, there are certain players who distinguish themselves to a point where they put themselves in an exclusive fraternity. From a quarterback standpoint, Mahomes has certainly done that. While he hasn't done enough yet to be the clear-cut "GOAT," it's safe to say that Mahomes has earned a seat at the table alongside Montana, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Johnny Unitas.

As Trask alluded to, Mahomes is the king when it comes to today's quarterbacks. He further solidified that distinction this past February when he became the first quarterback since Brady to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Mahomes is now trying to become the first quarterback to capture three straight Super Bowls.

As good as Mahomes is, though, Trask pointed out that there are several notable quarterbacks who are coming for the crown, a list includes Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, C.J. Stroud, and Josh Allen. But along with having immense talent himself, Mahomes' situation will make the task of supplanting him as the league's best quarterback even tougher than it already is.

"There are other good quarterbacks," Trask said. "But there's something special in Kansas City where you have the combination of a tremendous quarterback and a tremendous head coach. And now the addition of Xavier Worthy and the speed that he brings to the game. Remember, coming from the Raiders, I value speedy receivers.

"Think about what the Chiefs did last year without speed lat that position and what they're doing now. It's very exciting to watch."