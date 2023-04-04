Trouble in Foxboro? There has been "dysfunction" between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones, according to Pro Football Talk Tuesday.

Belichick and the Patriots have shopped the second-year quarterback to multiple teams this offseason, according to Mike Florio. There has not been any real movement on Jones leaving, but it appears he's currently the topic of ongoing conversations.

In case New England needs some advice on what to do with Jones, we broke down three reasons why the Patriots should keep him, and three more reasons why they should look elsewhere for a starting quarterback.

Why the Patriots should keep Jones

1. He can develop with better coaching

Jones was drafted in 2021 with the No. 15 overall pick in 2021, meaning he's only had two seasons to adjust to the league and develop as a starter.

Quarterbacks do not (usually) become overnight stars going from college to the NFL. These days it can be easy for teams to demand greatness right away and want to move on when a quarterback struggles, but giving them the sufficient amount of time can be more beneficial than jumping from QB to QB.

We have seen some current top quarterbacks take longer to rise to stardom, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has openly defended young quarterbacks.

"I threw three picks against the Patriots my second year, and that's kind of the game where it all clicked for me, after that game. So you can take that for what it is," Allen said. "Sometimes it takes a little longer. It took me a while to kind of understand the nuances of this game and trying not to do too much. I think that's what it comes down to, not trying to do too much and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you."

The Patriots had Matt Patricia mainly calling offensive plays last year, which did no one on that side of the ball any favors. The team now has Bill O'Brien returning for another stint as offensive coordinator and he should be able to help Jones take it up a level. With lackluster play-calling and limited offensive weapons for Jones, he was not exactly set up for success. If he can get the pieces he needs with a better support system he will likely show improvement.

2. Patriots have lack of better options

It's a blunt way of putting it and not a compliment to Jones, but it's the reality. Jones may not be destined for the Hall of Fame, but right now there are not many quarterbacks options, on the roster or as street free agents. The Patriots have Bailey Zappe, who won over New England quickly, but is he really a better option?

Patriots fans were chanting "If you're Zappe and you know it clap your hands" in the stands last year, but a full season of Zappe would not invite as much clapping as the fans hope.

The Patriots will reportedly not pursue Lamar Jackson, despite interest from the quarterback. With Jackson presumably off the table, some other free agent options include Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz. They could also go for someone in the draft with their No. 14 overall pick, but that leaves time needed for that quarterback to get comfortable and make noise in the league.

3. Jones touted by respected Patriot captain

Recently retired New England safety and captain Devin McCourty is one of the most respected players in recent Patriots history, on and off the field. McCourty spoke out on how he feels about Jones, and it is all positive.

He cleared the air on the rumored tension in the locker room, saying the 24-year-old has been a leader since he walked in the door. McCourty feels confident that Jones is the future in New England.

"... He's a captain in that locker room, in only his second year and really was kind of a captain before as a rookie leading those guys," McCourty said (via ESPN.com). "So, I'm excited for Mac. I think sky is the limit. I think he's the future of New England. Any doubts I think you're wrong if you don't think that. He's in that building right now doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys, that's what he wants."

McCourty said Jones "speaks to what he thinks" and "has all the intangibles and things you want in a quarterback."

"What I love about Mac is that Mac came into a leadership role as a quarterback and he speaks to what he thinks," McCourty said. "So, I think Mac has all the intangibles and the things that you want in a quarterback. Hopefully Billy O [new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien] is there for a while, and I think you'll see the true growth."

Why the Patriots should find another QB

1. Mac by the numbers

Jones did not have the greatest season whether you compare him to other quarterbacks or himself the year before. Jones played 14 games, completing 65.2% of his passes with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2021, he had a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Patriots offense was the clear weak spot on the team; as the defense soared, Jones and those on his side of the ball sank. They struggled to score in general, but especially to start the game, going months before they got in the end zone offensively in the first quarter. Not being able to start off strong only developed into a pattern of struggling.

2. Questionable decision-making

There were many times where Jones' choices were questionable. Jones was in the middle of the road in terms of most sacked quarterbacks last season, but being the middle of the road is a pattern, and a problem, for the QB. He was sacked 34 times in 2022, the seventh most among the rest of his position.

Interceptions were also an issue, and while his wide receivers were sometimes to blame, it was rushed and desperate passes that caused many of the turnovers. The chemistry with the offense did not seem to be there and that was clear with their losing 8-9 record. The former first-rounder had zero fourth-quarter comebacks last season (and the team really could've used some).

Jones had some strong moments, but the inconsistency makes him a question mark ahead of every game. Which Jones will you get: The one who throws interceptions and takes sacks, or the one who connects with his receivers and utilizes the run game?

The Patriots made the playoffs in Jones' first year, only to be blown out by the Bills in the wild-card round 47-17 and has yet to prove himself in big moments.

3. Issues with Bill

If the issues with Belichick are true, it does not take much analyzing to determine that is not a good thing. Belichick has great power in the Patriots building and if he finds a reason to, he will bench or release a player even if their playing ability is needed for the team. (See: Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl).

There are now reports Belichick is upset that Jones sought outside advice during the 2022 season.

"The yelling and the gesticulations during the games was irritating enough," Tom E. Curran told WEEI, "but going outside the building for counsel, that really pissed Bill off. ... Disloyalty, in Bill's mind, is almost worse than bad play."

No one wants to be on the bad side of Bill, especially if you are meant to be the starting quarterback. McCourty has defended Jones, but that will not negate any current or future criticism from others in the locker room.