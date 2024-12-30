The 13-2 Detroit Lions are preparing for an NFC Championship rematch on Monday night, as they are in Santa Clara, California, to take on the San Francisco 49ers. However, with what occurred in the NFC North on Sunday, the Lions' plans for Monday night may have been altered.

On Sunday afternoon, the now 14-2 Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers, 27-25. It sets the stage for what will be the game of the week in the regular-season finale, when the Lions host Sam Darnold and Co. That Week 18 game will not only be for the NFC North crown, but also for the No. 1 seed in the NFC -- which comes with that invaluable first-round bye.

Since Minnesota defeated Green Bay, it actually makes Detroit's Week 17 matchup vs. San Francisco somewhat meaningless from a postseason perspective. It would appear that whether the Lions win or lose Monday night versus the 49ers doesn't affect the importance of Week 18 vs. the Vikings. The winner in Week 18 will be the No. 1 seed. The loser will be the No. 5 seed. There has never been a 14-win team in the wild-card round in NFL history.

But what if the Week 18 game ended in a tie? In that case, the Lions would win the division if they also beat the 49ers but would fall short if they lost to San Fran.

So, should the Lions rest their starters against the 49ers (6-9) on Monday night to prepare for an incredibly important matchup on a short week? After all, despite Detroit's success in 2024, the Lions are the most injured team in the NFL. They currently have a whopping 19 players on injured reserve, not including running back David Montgomery, who may be done for the year with a knee injury. You could create an all-injury defensive team from the players hurt on the Lions, highlighted by defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Marcus Davenport, linebackers Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

It's certainly something to ponder, but odds are the Lions won't adjust their game plan by sitting important players Monday night. Head coach Dan Campbell is without a doubt one of the most aggressive head coaches in the NFL, so it's hard to imagine him resting starters in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Campbell could have rested his starters in the regular-season finale last year against the Vikings, but decided not to. It would be surprising if he changed course Monday.

"You kind of are either all in or all out," Campbell said about resting starters in Week 18 last year, via Yahoo Sports.