Should the Rams have waited another year to give Jared Goff a big contract?
Danny Kanell and David Samson discuss Goff's contract
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is one of the highest paid players at his position in the NFL, but could the team have waited a year before signing him to that big contract?
Earlier this month, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension after the former first overall pick helped lead his team to the Super Bowl. Danny Kanell had some questions as soon as he heard about the new deal.
"My big question was, 'Why now?' They still could have let him play out the season and see how it went," he said on Monday's episode of "Kanell & Bell."
Getting in the heads of what the Rams front office may have been thinking, Kanell said they were probably think that Goff justt ook them to the Super Bowl, and what more could they want? Well, his answer to that is, "a lot more."
David Samson, sitting in for Raja Bell, said he agrees that often front offices are too quick to sign stars. In his opinion, it is one of the "worst mistake front offices make." Samson added that there was no need to sign Goff to that extension when they did, and could have given the young QB another year to really see his potential.
Goff and the Rams are doing more than fine this season, now sitting at a 3-1 record after a Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While Kanell and Samson agree that Goff seems steady this year, they needed one more year of affirmation before giving him the big bucks.
"If something happens to the guys around him he's gonna be an average quarterback," Kanell said, noting that he is not a top QB if he stands alone without his very talented offense and coach.
Kanell and Samson understand that the Rams, who drafted Goff in 2016, may have wanted to leave no doubt that he was their guy and make the commitment before it went under questioning. But if it does not end up being the right decision down the road, as Kanell says, it is "too late now."
