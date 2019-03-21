Showtime documentary 'ACTION' dives into 'every virtual layer' of the legalization of sports gambling
Although gambling is legal on the federal level, it's a long road for states to get there
Last year, the Supreme Court made the landmark decision to legalize betting at the federal level, allowing the expansion of its legalization outside of just Nevada. The decision swept through the country, as states -- spearheaded by New Jersey, which has ardently opposed the federal ban on gambling -- hastened to allow gambling on sports.
Leagues are adjusting to the new normal, and the Showtime documentary series "ACTION" is looking at it from the gamblers' perspective. The documentary follows bookies, oddsmakers and gamblers through the most recent's NFL season. It shows what makes the gambling world's heart beat in a completely new landscape.
"The world of sports gambling has fascinated Hollywood for decades, but never before has a documentary captured the essence of the industry at such a pivotal period," President of Sports and Event Programming at Showtime Stephen Espinoza said. "Through the lens of industry professionals and real-life gamblers within every virtual layer of the business – both legal and illegal "ACTION" delivers a one-of-a-kind look as sports gambling enters a brave new world."
This "brave new world" is a fascinating one, and it's an industry that will continue to grow and change. "ACTION" is showing the fledgling stages of that change.
"ACTION" episodes one and two
- Date: Sunday, March 24 (ep. 1) and March 31 (ep. 2)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: Showtime
- Stream: Showtime
