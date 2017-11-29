SI writer: Why it might be risky to start Patrick Mahomes

Many Chiefs fans may be itching to see Patrick Mahomes get in the starting lineup at quarterback, but Sports Illustrated/MMQB writer Andy Benoit says the situation is more complicated than just a plug-and-play.

Speaking during an interview on The Border Patrol podcast on 810 WHB Wednesday, Benoit says the roots of why it might be risky to put Mahomes in the starting lineup over Smith start with his college roots at Texas Tech.

"I didn't watch Mahomes a lot at Texas Tech, but I saw enough to know the type of player he is, and what was very apparent is he's a project," Benoit said. "He ran a spread system at Texas Tech and he did not run it with any sort of discipline, which is unusual because in spread systems, the ball comes out very quickly. So to play willy-nilly-type sandlot football, you're a very undisciplined quarterback that way. That's not a criticism so much as it is a point about his style of play. That style of play works in college when you're more talented than everyone else, and Mahomes is very talented, but that does not translate well to the NFL and it does not especially translate well to a team that is as highly-schemed as Kansas City."

Benoit then went on to explain why it might be difficult for Mahomes, and the offense in general, to adjust to a quarterback change at this point.

"They (the Chiefs) don't just lineup and try to out-execute you, they try to out-scheme you," Benoit said. "In order to do that, you need a quarterback that can understand what he's looking at and gets in and out of the right calls and understands where to begin his progression and all the nuances of the game that go along.

If you put Patrick Mahomes in, you lose all of that, which means you're re-writing your entire offense and you're really becoming simpler. They haven't been practicing that way for years. That's not how they play in Kansas City. So I don't see that move happening unless Alex Smith absolutely plummets over the next three or four weeks and Andy Reid feels 'We've got no choice. Our offense isn't working as it is.'"

Benoit discussed the issues with the Chiefs offense in an article published to SI earlier this week called "The Chiefs Have Been Figured Out." In it, he pointed at opposing defenses as a reason why the Chiefs have been struggling and what they need to do to counter, which ties into what he wants to see the Chiefs do at quarterback.

"My sense of what they need to do is you obviously keep Alex Smith in the lineup and you have to find a way to start beating zone coverage because defenses are playing zone now," Benoit said. "It's taking away a lot of the misdirection and gadgetry that has made up the Chiefs offense. You've got to get those defenses out of those zones, and the way to do that is to attack them deep and inside. So Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, vertical routes against safeties, that's what they need to start executing to get back in control of the scheme here and be the ones dictating the terms of engagement again."

It might not seem like there's room for optimism now after the Chiefs lost at home to the Bills Sunday, their fifth loss in their last six games. But Benoit thinks the team can turn it around in the weeks ahead, if they make the right moves offensively.

"I am optimistic, because any scheme can be adjusted," Benoit said.