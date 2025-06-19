The Baltimore Ravens added another big name to what is already an excellent secondary Wednesday, signing free agent cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year deal.

Alexander, 28, is a major talent when healthy, as evidenced by Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selections in each of his past two full seasons. The biggest problem is the seasons aside from 2020 and 2022. He played in just seven games in both 2024 (quad/groin, knee) and 2023 (shoulder, back), and he played in just four games in 2021 (shoulder).

Green Bay explored trading Alexander, but after nothing came to fruition, the team released him, and the Ravens were quick to pounce. A college connection with star quarterback Lamar Jackson certainly didn't hurt, either.

Alexander joins first-team All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins as starting cornerbacks, though Baltimore also added Chidobe Awuzie to that group this offseason. All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and 2025 first-round pick Malaki Starks figure to headline the safety group, which lost Ar'Darius Washington (Achilles) for the season earlier this offseason.

Baltimore seems to have filled out its defensive backfield for the most part and once again has one of the most talented rosters in the league, headlined by Jackson, Derrick Henry, Roquan Smith, Humphrey, Hamilton and plenty more. All 11 of Baltimore's 2024 Pro Bowlers return.

Still, there are questions to answer between now and when the Ravens start their season with a highly anticipated "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7. Here are three areas the Ravens still need to address.

Who starts at left guard?

The Ravens bring back four of their five starting offensive linemen, and retaining Stanley on a three-year, $60 million deal was a big boost. But who lines up next to him at left guard is a big question after Patrick Mekari departed for Jacksonville.

Andrew Vorhees, a seventh-round pick in 2023, seems to be the frontrunner. His draft status may belie his ability: Vorhees tore his ACL at the NFL Scouting Combine, causing him to plummet after he was widely regarded as a potential Day 2 pick. Vorhees missed the entire 2023 season but played in 15 games last season in 2024, starting two. Vorhees' play was a mixed bag in a very small sample size, but another year removed from a major injury, he'll hope to solidify a starting role.

If he can't do so, the Ravens could look to Ben Cleveland or 2025. There's also third-round rookie Emery Jones Jr., who is coming off a shoulder injury and could transition from tackle (where he played at LSU) to guard.

Is there another pass rusher in the mix?

The Ravens finished second in sacks and eighth in sack rate last season but just 20th in pressure rate and 29th in ESPN's pass rush win rate. Usually, those first two stats line up more with the latter two, meaning there could be some regression in the sacks department. Plus, in the biggest game of the year -- the season-ending playoff loss to Buffalo -- the Ravens managed just one sack against Josh Allen.

Kyle Van Noy had 12.5 sacks last season and Odafe Oweh had 10, career highs for both players. But Baltimore could still use reinforcements, hence the selection of FBS sack leader Mike Green in the second round. Is there another move to come? Former Ravens Jadeveon Clowney, Matt Judon and Za'Darius Smith remain free agents, as do other notable names.

How to bet Baltimore Ravens in 2025: Super Bowl odds, win total, props, best bets and what you need to know R.J. White

What's the plan at kicker?

The Ravens released longtime star kicker Justin Tucker in May. Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists earlier in the offseason, though Baltimore said parting ways with Tucker was a "football decision."

Baltimore drafted Tyler Loop in the sixth round and also has undrafted rookie John Hoyland on the roster. Loop didn't get off to the greatest start in mandatory minicamp. One year after Tucker connected on just 73% of his field goals -- 32nd out of 38 players who attempted at least 10 field goals -- the Ravens can ill afford more kicking issues.