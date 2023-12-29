A year ago, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud used a strong performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals to answer some of the pre-draft questions teams may have had of him, which propped up his bid to be the second quarterback taken, by the Texans, in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy can use the stage against Alabama to create his own positive momentum.

The Illinois native had the second-highest completion percentage (74.2%) in college football behind Oregon's Bo Nix. He was particularly effective in the short to intermediate levels, so teams that sit back in zone coverage will be picked apart. He is not a twitchy athlete, but he does a good job of maneuvering in the pocket to find clear passing lanes.

McCarthy has thrown for 250-plus yards on four occasions this season: two such occasions were against Power 5 competition, and the average margin of victory in those four contests was 33.0 points. In three games against opponents ranked in the top 25 at season's end, McCarthy averaged 118.3 passing yards.

The Wolverines get Alabama first. The Crimson Tide have allowed 313.3 yards per game this season, which is the 17th fewest. They are allowing 124.5 rushing yards per game, and Michigan has skewed run (61% run, 39% pass) in 2023. It will be important for the Michigan offense to get an early lead so it can shorten the game and lean on that productive run game.

If the Wolverines fall behind early, can McCarthy become the reason they're able to keep it close or even win? NFL teams want to see him take ownership and lead his team to victory. The offensive line is allowing pressure in 2.56 seconds, which is No. 37 in college football, according to TruMedia. Alabama's pass rush ranks No. 75 in time to pressure. He should have time to operate, but will he be able to exploit a Nick Saban secondary that features future NFL talent Malachi Moore, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold.

Does he have the arm strength to stress his SEC opponent down the field?

The semifinals begin at 5 p.m. ET on New Year's Day. If Michigan were to advance, it would get the winner of Washington and Texas.

McCarthy is currently CBSSports.com's No. 21 prospect and the fourth-highest rated quarterback behind USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels. Williams is not going to be dethroned as the top available quarterback prospect in my opinion. Can McCarthy establish himself as the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback prospect in the class, however? It could be a difference of $20 million over a four-year period.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.