Simms weighs in on Jets-Giants debate: doubt 'anyone is regretting their draft picks right now'

We live in an extremely reactionary world, especially when it comes to football. Every single game, every single drive and sometimes every single throw are put under a microscope and treated as if whatever happens it's going to be permanent. Sometimes it's good to take a step back and take a breath.

The Sam Darnold-Saquon Barkley comparisons that have permeated social media (guilty as charged here) during the first two weeks for the respective New York teams. The Jets -- who will play on Thursday night in Cleveland -- had Darnold fall in their lap after the Giants took Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall. Darnold looked great on Monday night in Week 1, helping to storm the Lions after an opening throw pick six and leading the Jets to a massive win.

Should the Giants be freaking out about this, especially with them starting 0-2 and Barkley unable to flip the field? NFL on CBS analyst and former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, who you can see every Sunday if you tune into "The NFL Today" on CBS at noon ET, believes everyone should pump the brakes on the outrage against the Giants.

"The Giants did what they had to do. They're trying to win right now and if you're trying to win right now you go with the running back. They had a plan. The revamped -- if I have to hear that one more time -- now if the offensive line misses a block it becomes the main story," Simms said last week in the wake of struggles by the Giants against Jacksonville. "We evaluate every team like they're all exactly equal -- whoever wins they did well and the ones who lose they just stink.

"But it was a tough go for the New York Giants, no question. But saying all that, they gave themselves plenty of chances to win. And I don't think the Giants are sitting there this week going 'Oh we should have taken Sam Darnold, did you see him against Detroit???' He was good. He overcame an interception. They act like he's the first quarterback in history that overcame an interception who's young. If you can't overcome it, you're not the guy. They shouldn't have drafted you -- you shouldn't be playing. He wouldn't have made it this far. It's just TV, absolute blather and that's just the kindest word I can say about it.

"The game is not a game of perfection. It is a game of mistakes. It is a game of mistakes. It is a game of adversity and you are always overcoming it no matter how your team plays."

He's not wrong: there's some built-in confirmation bias here for those of us who believed the Giants should take a quarterback No. 2 overall. When the Giants struggle and the Jets look sharp, people come out of the woodwork. (Again, guilty as charged.) Plus, it's not like Barkley has looked BAD.

In fact, the rookie out of Penn State made it look EASY with the first touchdown run of his career, even though he had to break a few tackles and outrun a few of the fastest players on one of the best defenses in football.

"So, the Giants, that run, how many times have you seen a running back take it inside -- I think it was Myles Jack who had him squared up and he went sideways and Myles Jack did not touch him -- and get to the edge and outrun one of the fastest defenses in the NFL to the end zone?" Simms asked hypothetically. "So maybe some teams, maybe Cleveland is going 'Wow, maybe we should have taken him at No. 1 and gotten our quarterback at No. 4.' I don't think anybody is regretting their draft picks right now."

That was a thing we talked about with the Browns with their two early picks -- and by "we" I mean the collective NFL media; we also floated the idea of taking two quarterbacks in the first round -- because Barkley is a transcendent talent.

You can see it with the way he plays. Even when the Giants are struggling to get him the ball in positive positions, he's still must-watch TV because of his speed-power combo.

I don't think Barkley is going to flip the Giants' season magically, but we all have been awfully sure about Darnold becoming a franchise quarterback after a limited amount of time on the field. It would probably behoove us to be a little bit more patient.

