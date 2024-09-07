Simone Biles has updated her wardrobe just in time for the NFL regular season. Biles has acquired some Chicago Bears apparel to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, after showing up to a preseason game in a Green Bay Packers jacket.

Owens, now a defensive back for the Bears, spent the 2023 season with the Packers and signed a two-year contract with Chicago in the offseason. By the time Owens took the field in the preseason, Biles' gameday outfit was obsolete.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist caught some heat for showing up to a Bears game wearing a jacket adorned with the logo of their bitter NFC North rival.

The good news is that Biles will be repping the Bears when the regular season starts on Sunday. Biles told TMZ Sports that Chicago fans can rest easy knowing that she has acquired some new threads.

"I have plenty now, so don't you worry about it," Biles said.

In fairness to Biles, she was rather busy bringing glory to Team USA rather than going shopping. After bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics with the "twisties," the 27-year-old gymnast had a long and arduous road to get back to the Olympics in 2024.

Biles not only got back to the Olympics, but she was in peak form. The Olympic legend won gold in the women's all-around event, the team event, and the vault. Biles also picked up a silver medal in the floor exercise.