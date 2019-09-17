Six teams currently in the running to land Minkah Fitzpatrick, deal could be done on Tuesday

Minkah Fitzpatrick will likely land on a new NFL team on Tuesday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora is reporting. La Canfora reported Monday night that Washington, Dallas, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Seattle are "all in the mix" to land Fitzpatrick, a versatile defensive back who recently requested a trade out of Miami.

La Canfora added that the Dolphins are expecting first round value for Fitzpatrick, who was a first round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. On Sunday, La Canfora reported that roughly 20 teams had reached out to Miami regarding Fitzpatrick, who has seen time at both cornerback as well as at safety during his brief NFL career. As a rookie, he broke up nine passes while recording two interceptions in 11 starts. On Sunday, despite the trade rumors hovering over him, Fitzpatrick recorded six tackles along with a forced and recovered fumble in Miami's blowout loss to New England.

La Canfora naming the Cowboys as a possible landing spot for Fitzpatrick is in line with what CBS Sports NFL writer Patrik Walker recently wrote with regard to the odds of Fitzpatrick ultimately landing in Dallas. Walker wrote that the Cowboys may be interested in sending former first round pick Taco Charlton and a mid-round pick for Fitzpatrick, who would help the Cowboys solidify their secondary.

Cody Benjamin and Dan Schneier of CBS Sports recently tabbed the Eagles, Chiefs, Packers, Giants and Steelers as the top-five landing spots for Fitzpatrick. While the Giants were not one of the teams La Canfora mentioned above, the other four teams Benjamin and Schneier discussed may be adding Fitzpatrick to their defense over the next 24 hours.

Fitzpatrick, signed a four-year, $16,447,773 contract with the Dolphins before the start of his rookie season. Fitzpatrick would be a bargain for a team in need of a versatile defender that can play both safety and cornerback. According to OverTheCap.com's Jason Fitzgerald, Fitzpatrick has already received about 64 percent of his rookie contract, meaning that whoever trades for him will only owe him a little more than a third of his rookie deal.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive back starred at Alabama before being drafted by the Dolphins. Fitzpatrick, a captain on Alabama's 2017 national championship team, was a unanimous All-American that season along with being the recipient of the Bednarik and Thorpe awards.