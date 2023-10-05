Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night, which means we're at roughly the quarter pole of the fall schedule. There's a lot of season left to be played, but four games in, some of this year's top storylines are already unfolding before our eyes.

Here's a look at 16 standouts whose surprising statistics help paint the NFL's early-season picture:

Jackson ranks second in completion percentage (74.3) despite a banged-up supporting cast in Todd Monken's new system. The electric scrambler's surge in pocket stability is a big reason Baltimore is 3-1.

Wilson ranks second in passing touchdowns (9). While Denver's had a tumultuous start under new coach Sean Payton, the much-maligned former Seahawks star appears to have rediscovered his downfield touch.

Dobbs ranks first among starters with zero interceptions. The journeyman backup, who arrived just before the season via trade, has been improbably poised for an Arizona team widely written off amid a rebuild.

Stroud ranks third in yards per attempt (8.0) and fourth in total passing yards (1,212), making history as a rookie in Houston. Even with a lineup in transition, he's never looked rattled dealing from the pocket.

Mayfield ranks seventh in passer rating (101.5), clocking in ahead of stars like Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, while leaning on Tampa Bay's tough defense. He's on a full-blown redemption tour.

Swift ranks second in rushing yards (364) despite joining a crowded backfield including Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and QB Jalen Hurts. He's showcased serious burst behind the Eagles' always-sturdy line.

Achane ranks first in rushes of 20+ yards (4) despite sharing snaps with veteran Raheem Mostert, who leads the NFL in rushing TDs (6). The blazing rookie has been just one piece of an explosive Miami attack.

Williams ranks second in rushing TDs (5) a year after taking just 35 carries as a rookie. The former fifth-rounder's emergence as a do-it-all back for Sean McVay prompted the team's trade of Cam Akers to the Vikings.

Montgomery ranks third in carries (69) despite Detroit spending a first-round pick on fellow RB Jahmyr Gibbs. The latter has flashed more home-run speed, but Montgomery's been a bell cow for the Lions' wear-you-down attack.

Rams WR Puka Nacua

Nacua ranks first in catches (39) and pass targets (52), emerging as Matthew Stafford's favorite outlet in place of an injured Cooper Kupp. The fifth-round rookie has been automatic as an over-the-middle safety valve.

Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins ranks first in yards after catch (195), fourth in yards per catch (19.5) and fifth in total receiving yards (428), threatening to blow previous career highs out of the water as C.J. Stroud's bona fide No. 1 target in Houston.

Allen ranks fourth in receiving yards (434), well ahead of younger counterparts like CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk, after being limited to 10 games in 2022. The veteran remains Justin Herbert's most trusted weapon.

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack

Mack ranks first in sacks (6), bringing him within two QB takedowns of his 2022 total. Granted, literally all six sacks came in a historic game against the Raiders. But they could mark a turnaround for the once-vaunted edge man.

Bland ranks first in interceptions (3) and defensive TDs (2), emerging as Dallas' top secondary weapon in the wake of Trevon Diggs' injury. Bland has quietly racked up eight picks in 21 career games since arriving in 2022.

Yiadom ranks first in pass deflections (7) for New Orleans' borderline top-10 defense. The backup journeyman has forced lots of tight-window throws in a quiet breakout for a team sorely dependent on its "D."

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey

Aubrey ranks first in field goals (13), connecting on 100% of his three-point tries, despite only learning American football starting in 2019. The former soccer player spent the previous two years in the USFL.