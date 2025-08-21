Skyy Moore is going from one perennial playoff team to another. The Kansas City Chiefs have traded the former second-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Media. As part of the trade, the two teams will reportedly swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The trade is a win-win for Moore and the 49ers. Moore gets a fresh start with a playoff contending team, while the 49ers are getting much-needed help at receiver.

San Francisco is slated to start the season without wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Demarcus Robinson. Aiyuk is still recovering from last year's season-ending knee injury while Robinson is suspended three games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Jauan Jennings, the team's second-leading receiver last season, recently suffered a calf injury and has reportedly expressed an interest in being traded if the team doesn't address his contract.

Kansas City drafted Moore in 2022 with the hope that he would add some explosiveness to an offense that had just lost All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill. While the Chiefs won the following two Super Bowls, they did so without Moore doing much from a production standpoint. During his first two seasons, Moore caught just 43 passes for 494 yards and one touchdown. He did, however, catch a touchdown pass in Kansas City's Super Bowl win over the Eagles at the end of the 2022 season. In 2024, Moore played only six games as he dealt with a core muscle injury. He did not register a single reception.

Similar to Kansas City, Moore will be asked to complement a talented group of skill players in San Francisco that's led by running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy and receiver Ricky Pearsall, the team's 2024 first-round pick.