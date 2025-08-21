After three years, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally given up on Skyy Moore. The former second-round pick has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that reportedly went down on Wednesday night.

The 49ers paid almost nothing to make the trade happen: All they had to do was agree to a late-round swap of draft picks in 2027. According to NFL Media, here are the terms of the deal:

49ers get: Skyy Moore, 2027 seventh-round pick

The Chiefs got a draft pick in the deal that they won't be able to use until April 2027, which is still 20 months away.

Let's hand out some grades for the trade:

49ers: B

The 49ers are absolutely desperate at receiver right now, so adding some depth at the position makes a lot of sense and the fact that they were able to do it cheaply makes this a great deal for him. In what is probably not a coincidence, this trade happened just hours after coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Demarcus Robinson would have to sit out the first three games of the 2025 season due to a suspension. On top of that, the team's top receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, isn't expected to return to the field until October at the earliest as he continues to recover from a brutal knee injury that he suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season (Aiyuk tore both his ACL and MCL).

Aiyuk's injury is just the tip of the iceberg.

The team's leading wide receiver from 2024, Jauan Jennings, is dealing with a calf injury. Not to mention, Jennings isn't happy with his contract, which is set to pay him a base salary of just $1.17 million as he heads into the final year of his deal.

The 49ers also have two other receivers in Jordan Watkins (ankle) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring) who are both dealing with an injuries. Between Aiyuk, Jennings, Robinson, Watkins and Cowing, that's a total of five receivers who might not be available in Week 1. And let's not forget that the 49ers' second-leading receiver in 2024 was Deebo Samuel, who was shipped off to Washington in a trade that went down in March.

The 49ers do have George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, who will both see plenty of targets from Brock Purdy this year, but as far as receivers go, Ricky Pearsall is one of the few healthy options at the top of the depth chart.

Basically, the 49ers are a mess right now, so adding Moore makes a lot of sense. It will give the 24-year-old a chance at a fresh start with a new team. Moore gets to go from playing for the smartest offensive coach in the AFC in Andy Reid to playing for the one of the smartest offensive minds in the NFC in Shanahan.

The 49ers are also getting a player who can return punts and he did that during the preseason with his most impressive play coming on Saturday when he returned a kick 88 yards for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

He played plenty of special teams snaps during his time in Kansas City, so that's a role he could end up carving out for himself in San Francisco.

Moore has a rushing average of 7.8 yards per carry in his career, so it's certainly possible that Shanahan could have a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to how he'll use Moore, but that remains to be seen.

The 49ers are getting a "B" because they didn't have to give up very much compensation to acquire Moore and he'll only cost them $1.5 million in base salary in 2025, so it's a low-risk gamble with a shot at a high reward.

Chiefs: C-

When the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to Miami in March 2022, they did their best to replace him one month later when they selected Moore out of Western Michigan in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Moore never lived up to the hype. During his three seasons in Kansas City, Moore caught just 43 passes for 494 yards and one touchdown and all of that production came during his first two years with the Chiefs. In 2024, he was essentially a nonfactor, catching zero passes on just three targets during a season where he played in just six games (He also dealt with an injury for part of the year).

Although he never put up huge numbers with the Chiefs, he will be leaving Kansas City with two Super Bowl rings. The second one came in Super Bowl LVII, a game where he played a pivotal role with a fourth-quarter touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the 2025 preseason, Moore was buried on the preseason depth chart and he didn't help himself by having two drops against the Seahawks on Saturday.

A fresh start away from Kansas City might be exactly what Moore needs to reboot his career. That being said, the fact that the Chiefs essentially gave him away after burning a second-round pick on him is a big reason why their grade is so low.