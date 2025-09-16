Week 3 of the NFL season and Week 4 of the college football season kick off on Thursday night. The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action. The NFL matchup features a bitter AFC East rivalry with the Miami Dolphins battling the Buffalo Bills.

The sports schedule on Tuesday includes 16 MLB games and two WNBA playoff games to consider as well. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 16

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Tuesday (also picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.1x)

The third-year player has found the end zone with frequency throughout his career. In 30 games played, he has rushed for 14 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for scores. He has caught a touchdown pass in each of the first two games of the season, and in four of his last five games dating back to 2024. He rushed for one touchdown and caught two passes for touchdowns in two games against the Bills last season. Pick it at Sleeper:

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (0.85x)

Allen threw for a pair of touchdowns in the season-opening 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Associated Press MVP from a year ago threw for 28 touchdown passes in 2024, and has 197 touchdown passes in eight seasons with Buffalo. He threw for four touchdowns against the Dolphins last season, and has 16 touchdowns against Miami over the past six meetings.

K Riley Patterson, Miami Dolphins, 1.5 field goals made - Higher (1.14x)

Patterson was 2-for-2 in field goals in last week's 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots. In 40 career games, he has connected on 65 of 76 field goals. His most productive season came in 2022, when he played in 17 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. That year he connected on 30 of 35 field goals. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.72x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that has gone 37-17 on top-rated picks since the start of 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.