Sneaker company LA Gear challenges 'LA' trademarks for Chargers, Rams

If you grew up during the 1990s, you likely remember the sneaker company LA Gear, which became well-known for its light-up heels. These days, LA Gear is not quite as popular, but now the company is back in the news.

According to a report from ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, LA Gear is challenging the trademarks of the Chargers and Rams, claiming that "LA Chargers" and "LA Rams" are too similar to "LA Gear."

Filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reveal that the Rams and Chargers were in settlement talks, but the Rams recently broke off those talks and earlier this month filed a formal answer to LA Gear's claim of ownership. The Rams' rebuttal asserts that LA Gear can't own "LA" because it refers to the abbreviation of the city of Los Angeles. Furthermore, the Rams point out that hundreds of trademarks have been granted within the clothing goods category for the terms LA or Los Angeles.

Rovell spoke to a trademark lawyer who was not optimistic about LA Gear's success in this case. "The Cleveland Browns probably have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl than LA Gear does of winning this case," Josh Gerben said.

The Browns are currently 80-to-1 to win the Super Bowl at the Westgate Superbook. LA Gear, meanwhile, filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and is now owned by ACI International.