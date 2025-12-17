You've heard of "Elf on the Shelf," but have you heard of "Snoop on the Stoop?" Yes, for those wondering, it is a real thing and involves a plush of rapper Snoop Dogg dressed as an elf. From creating his own Christmas tradition doll, to making his own version of holiday stories, the hip-hop legend is becoming a Christmas legend and that legacy is continuing with an NFL halftime show on Dec. 25.

Titled "Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party," the 54-year-old will take the stage at U.S. Bank Stadium during the break in the Christmas Day game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

"NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We're servin' up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That's the kind of holiday magic Santa can't fit in a bag," Snoop Dogg said.

There will be surprise guests, some of his biggest hits and knowing his love for all things holidays, plenty of Christmas spirit.

The game and halftime show will be broadcasted on Netflix and will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Christmas Day games will air on CBS affiliates in the competing team's cities.

"Christmas Gameday just got a whole lot cooler. We're uniting two global cultural juggernauts, the NFL and the one and only Snoop Dogg, who will drop the hottest halftime show. As a West Coast girl and huge fan myself, I can confidently say this is the ultimate gift we could give our members. We're ready to drop it like it's hot this holiday celebration," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer.

The West Coast rapper has been nominated for 100 various awards, including 17 Grammy nominations. His hits include "The Next Episode" with Dr. Dre, "Still Dre" with Dr. Dre, "California Gurls" with Katy Perry, "Young Wild and Free" with Wiz Khalifa and Bruno Mars and "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Dr. Dre, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars have all taken the stage at previous Super Bowl halftime shows, so they are no stranger to making appearances in NFL games and could be some early guesses for a special guest.

This marks the second year of Netflix broadcasting an NFL game on Christmas. Last year, the halftime show was performed by Beyoncé during the Ravens-Texans game in Houston. The performance, called the "Beyoncé Bowl," received four Emmy nominations.

The Lions currently sit at 8-6 and are third in the NFC North, while division rival Vikings sit at 6-8 and in last place in the NFC North. Minnesota has been eliminated from the playoffs, but Detroit still has a fighting chance.