The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are having an early taste of winter in October for Sunday's showdown at Empower Field at Mile High, as snow has plastered the Denver area over the weekend. A winter storm warning is in affect for the Denver region as heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches hitting the area throughout the day Sunday, per weather.com. Temperature is expected to hit a high of 19 degrees.

With the forecast calling for snow, the heavy accumulation could fall during the AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 EST, which is 2:25 p.m. MST. Light snow is expected to hit the area at kickoff before the heavy accumulation takes place later in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80% with winds reaching up to 10 mph.

How this affects the Chiefs and Broncos game plan is yet to be determined, but Kansas City rushed for 245 yards in a Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills -- the most for the team under Andy Reid. This game will also be the debut for Le'Veon Bell in a Chiefs uniform, as he's expected to grab reps with Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City will look to give their rookie running back a break during periods of the game.

Denver has a bottom ten rushing attack led by Melvin Gordon and his three touchdowns followed by Phillip Lindsay as the second option. The Broncos will have to get their running game going as passing the football is expected to be difficult in this one.

The last time the Chiefs and Broncos faced off -- snow was also in the forecast. That game was played last December at Arrowhead Stadium -- a 23-3 Chiefs victory -- as Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for two touchdowns as the temperature was 23 degrees at kickoff.