SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Rams and Chargers, is 85 percent complete
Both L.A. teams are set to play next season in the new location
The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will soon have a brand new stadium to call home. SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, Calif., will house both L.A.-based teams starting next season.
The stadium is costing over $4 million to build, and according to the Rams' website and it is over 85% complete. The stadium's official Twitter account says the stadium is expected to open in July of 2020.
Throughout the planning and building process, photos have been released, but fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the real thing. Plans for the stadium surfaced in 2016, shortly after the Rams' relocation back to the City of Angels was approved.
On Wednesday, the Rams tweeted out photos of what the stadium looks like from above, showing the progress made.
A few Chargers players got a first look at their new spot and gave fans an inside look to what is coming. Joey Bosa, Derwin James Jr. and Mike Badgley suited up in hard hats and reflective vests to take a look at the stadium.
They also attempted to claim their lockers before anyone else could grab them first.
SoFi Stadium's website calls the indoor/outdoor stadium "an unprecedented and unparalleled sports and entertainment destination." They plan to use technology and innovation to re-imagine the fan experience.
The stadium will not see just the Bolts and the Rams. It is set to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and the College Football Playoff National Championship the next year, in January of 2023.
Come 2028, the stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Summer Olympics. In the meantime, the stadium will also be the site of many concerts, with some coming as soon as this summer.
