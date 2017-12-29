Some Bengals players sound like they want the team to keep Marvin Lewis as coach

After 15 seasons on the Bengals sideline, there's a good chance that Sunday's game against the Ravens will be the final time that Marvin Lewis takes the field as the team's head coach.

The writing has basically been on the wall since mid-December when a report came out that Lewis was planning to step down as coach at the end of the year. If Lewis changes his mind for some reason and decides to stick around, it sounds like there are several players in the locker room who would be happy to see that happen.

Bengals defensive tackle Carlos Dunlap was among several players this week who said they'd like to see Lewis return.

"He's been a great mentor," Dunlap said, via the Bengals' official website. "I would love to see him come back. The decision is his to make. Whatever happens is going to happen."

Bengals safety George Iloka isn't sure what's going to happen either, but he sounds like a guy who will be sad if Sunday is Lewis' final game.

"He's been a wonderful mentor. He's taught me a lot. He always pushed me," Iloka said. "If he doesn't come back it's going to mean a lot to me because he meant a lot to me. If he doesn't re-sign or come back, he left this place better than how he found it."

If the coaching decision was up to offensive lineman Clint Boling, Lewis would definitely be returning for a 16th season in Cincinnati.

"I'd love to have Marvin back, but it's out of my control," Boling said.

Even if the players want him back, it still seems like a certainty that Lewis will be gone after Sunday. Dunlap seemed to sense that, saying that the Bengals will likely be looking different after the new year.

"With everyone going on, all the pub going on, yeah. We'll see. Come the new year it could be a new year," Dunlap said.

As for Lewis, he's sticking to the same talking point that he's used for the past two weeks. The Bengals coach, who's in the final year of his contract, has denied that he's going to leave and because of that, he wasn't really in a reflective mood this week.

"I'm not going to reflect if this is my last game or not," Lewis said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "You never know when the last game is. So I don't need to do any; I don't have any reflection."

If this is Lewis' final game in Cincinnati, he'll go down as the most successful coach in Bengals history. Although he'll mostly be remembered for his 0-7 record in the playoffs, Lewis turned around a moribund franchise that was going nowhere when they hired him in 2003. Over the past 15 seasons, he's racked up 124 wins, which is nearly double the second highest total in team history.

For Lewis, it's almost fitting that what will likely be his final game is coming against the Ravens. Lewis served as the Ravens' defensive coordinator from 1996 to 2001 and he would probably like nothing more than to keep Baltimore out of the playoffs with a win on Sunday.