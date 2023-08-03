Jonathan Taylor is at Colts training camp, but he's not practicing and he's not happy. While the star running back has reportedly requested a trade due to Indianapolis' refusal to engage in long-term contract talks, the Pro Bowler is also at odds with team brass over the handling of past and present injuries, according to ESPN.

Taylor, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract, has taken a "noticeably" different tone since changing agents this offseason, The Athletic reported this week, and has publicly hinted at his desire for a lucrative extension. But "much of Taylor's bitterness" actually originated from the Colts' management of his health, Stephen Holder reported Thursday.

Before training camp, per Holder, the Colts requested that Taylor report early for a medical assessment, likely in response to the running back undergoing ankle surgery in January. But Taylor "viewed the request warily," believing it to be "part of an effort to pressure him" into taking the field to open camp. When he did report, Taylor allegedly complained of back and hamstring pain, leading the Colts to wonder if he'd sustained separate injuries away from team facilities, though Taylor has publicly disputed this.

In the end, the Colts placed Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, where he remains. But no one, including coach Shane Steichen, has elaborated on what specifically is keeping Taylor sidelined to this point.

The running back's trade request, which occurred days before a private meeting with team owner Jim Irsay, per ESPN, has since gone public. And while Irsay has maintained the Colts will bow to neither Taylor's desire for a new deal or new team, other Colts decision-makers have reportedly not "totally dismissed" the possibility of shopping the All-Pro.

As recently as this April, Taylor was committed to playing out his current contract, acknowledging a mutual "obligation" to his four-year rookie deal. Now, per ESPN, he is steadfast in his pursuit of a move elsewhere.