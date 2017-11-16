Some Titans players hate Color Rush uniforms because they look like 'Smurfs'

Color Rush uniforms have become a staple of "Thursday Night Football," and when the Steelers host the Titans, we'll see Pittsburgh sport one of the most popular looks -- the all-black ensemble:

"It being a night game, the fans all wearing black, it’s like a blackout in the stadium. I love that uniform."



Our guys can't wait to wear our #ColorRush uniforms against the Titans on #TNF.



Meanwhile Tennessee will take the field in their all-powder blues. Or as left tackle Taylor Lewan calls them: "The Smurfs."

"When you look at us, it's pretty self-explanatory – we look like Smurfs," he said, via TitansOnline.com. "But the Smurf look is solid. I don't mind it. I think it is a pretty rad deal.

"Hey, it's fun to switch it up every once in a while and have those funky uniforms," Lewan continued. "I think it's pretty cool, I really do. I think you'll find some guys love them, and other guys hate them. Personally, I don't really care too much about what I am wearing during the game, but I do think it's fun."

Put tight end Delanie Walker down for "players who ain't crazy about dressing up as a 250-pound Smurf."

"I hate them -- they are ugly," he said while cracking a smile. "They are just too bright for me -- I don't like it. But hey, that's just me. The most important thing is how we play (wearing) them."

We suppose this means Walker is Grumpy Smurf.

At the other end of the spectrum is Happy Smurf Jurrell Casey.

"I love the baby blues," he said. "I think they are one of our best uniforms. Some guys don't like it -- they think it makes us look like powder puffs, but, hey, I love it. And I think it makes me look a little slimmer in the powder blue."

Or maybe Casey is Vanity Smurf.

Either way, as CBSSports.com's John Breech points out, it could always be worse:

