Some Titans players hate Color Rush uniforms because they look like 'Smurfs'
Meanwhile, other players like the powder blues because they are 'slimming'
Color Rush uniforms have become a staple of "Thursday Night Football," and when the Steelers host the Titans, we'll see Pittsburgh sport one of the most popular looks -- the all-black ensemble:
Meanwhile Tennessee will take the field in their all-powder blues. Or as left tackle Taylor Lewan calls them: "The Smurfs."
"When you look at us, it's pretty self-explanatory – we look like Smurfs," he said, via TitansOnline.com. "But the Smurf look is solid. I don't mind it. I think it is a pretty rad deal.
"Hey, it's fun to switch it up every once in a while and have those funky uniforms," Lewan continued. "I think it's pretty cool, I really do. I think you'll find some guys love them, and other guys hate them. Personally, I don't really care too much about what I am wearing during the game, but I do think it's fun."
Put tight end Delanie Walker down for "players who ain't crazy about dressing up as a 250-pound Smurf."
"I hate them -- they are ugly," he said while cracking a smile. "They are just too bright for me -- I don't like it. But hey, that's just me. The most important thing is how we play (wearing) them."
We suppose this means Walker is Grumpy Smurf.
At the other end of the spectrum is Happy Smurf Jurrell Casey.
"I love the baby blues," he said. "I think they are one of our best uniforms. Some guys don't like it -- they think it makes us look like powder puffs, but, hey, I love it. And I think it makes me look a little slimmer in the powder blue."
Or maybe Casey is Vanity Smurf.
Either way, as CBSSports.com's John Breech points out, it could always be worse:
To preview Thursday's Titans-Steelers matchup, go here and here.
-
Thursday Night Football odds, picks
Emory Hunt is on an NFL hot streak and just entered his strong pick for Titans-Steelers on...
-
Race for No. 1: Can Browns beat Jags?
The Browns actually match up well -- relatively speaking -- with the 6-3 Jaguars
-
NFLPA blasts 'sham' discipline process
The Cowboys running back gave up on his appeal and the NFLPA won't pursue things, but they...
-
NFL odds, picks, and parlay of the week
Emory Hunt is on a 20-10 NFL run and gives his best three-team NFL parlay for Week 11
-
TNF Preview: Steelers will beat Titans
The Steelers and Titans are both looking to stay atop their respective divisions
-
TNF Preview: Titans vs. Steelers
The Steelers are looking to maintain their grip on the AFC's No. 1 seed
Add a Comment