This preseason, the sons of some of the biggest NFL names will get their own opportunities to find their place in the league. Dino Tomlin, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, will reportedly practice in rookie minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now, the son of legendary wide receiver Randy Moss has found a landing spot as well.

Former Maine wide receiver Montigo Moss has accepted an invite to participate at the Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp, his representation announced Tuesday, and his college team made sure to congratulate him on social media.

Moss' father, of course, is a Vikings legend, and ranks second in franchise history in receptions (587), receiving yards (9,316) and receiving touchdowns (92).

Prisco's NFL Draft 2025 grades for every team, including best and worst picks for all 32 franchises Pete Prisco

Moss played five seasons for the Maine Black Bears, and finished his collegiate career with his best season yet, catching 61 passes for 722 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. In a game vs. Stony Brook, he caught five passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, per Maine's official website. Moss is listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, and will now try out for the team that drafted his father No. 21 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft.