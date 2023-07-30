Rams coach Sean McVay opened his press conference on Saturday night with a totally unexpected announcement: Sony Michel has decided to retire.

McVay said the running back officially gave him the news during a meeting early Saturday.

"We got a chance to meet [Saturday] morning and he was just kind of letting me know how his body was feeling and just some of his thoughts," McVay said of Michel. "And I think the most important thing is that he has clarity and feels at peace with the decision and what a competitor. I was sad for us, but I was happy for him and I know he gave a lot to this game and he can be really proud of everything that he's done and I'm looking forward to seeing what's next in his next chapter."

Michel's surprising decision to retire comes barely one month after he had made the decision to return to the Rams. After winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021, Michel signed with the Chargers in 2022 before making the decision to re-sign with McVay's team late last month.

Although Michel only played five seasons in his career, he will be walking away with two Super Bowl rings. Not only did he win a title with the Rams in 2021, but he also played a key role for the Patriots during his rookie year in 2018, a season that ended with New England beating the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots made Michel a first-round pick in 2018 and he became a major contributor right away. During the regular season, he led the team in rushing with 931 yards. In the playoffs, he was even better, as he totaled six rushing touchdowns over three postseason games, including the lone touchdown scored by either team in Super Bowl LIII.

You can see all six of those touchdowns below (Michel's six touchdowns are still tied as the second-most in NFL history for a single postseason, trailing only Terrell Davis, who had eight in 1997).

(Note: The tweet above is from four years ago. Michel is now 28).

After spending three total seasons with the Patriots (2018-20), Michel ended up getting traded to the Rams just two weeks before the start of the 2021 season. The trade ended up working out well for Michel, who would win his second Lombari Trophy when the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

"He was a hugely instrumental piece for our Super Bowl team a couple years ago," McVay said Saturday.

During the 2021 season, Michel led the Rams in rushing yards (845) while finishing second on the team in rushing touchdowns. According to McVay, the running back made the decision to retire because his body was telling him it was time to call it quits.

"It's a bummer, but his body's feeling like it's talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is," McVay said.

Michel will finish his career with 3,342 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground while adding 56 catches for 439 yards and two scores through the air.