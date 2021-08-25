Hiya, folks. Andy Dalton is confirmed as the Bears' Week 1 starting quarterback, which means John Breech is taking today off to celebrate. (I know these Dalton/Breech jokes are getting tired, but I -- Cody Benjamin -- don't have many other reasons to pick on my colleague. If you've got fresh ammo, holler at me.) Anyway, we've got plenty to get to as we traverse the latest from around the NFL.

Today's show: What is Best Ball? Explaining, previewing 2021 fantasy game

If you're looking to spice up your fantasy football game this year, you might wanna consider Best Ball. What is it? How do you play? And how can you sign up? Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six Podcast" to answer all your questions and preview the 2021 season.

The gist of Best Ball: Draft a team, then forget about all the pesky in-season lineup changes, because all your best-scoring players are automatically activated after the fact. Check out the full episode (and subscribe) right here to hear Norris give a full breakdown and Brinson talk strategy to help you win big. Also, be sure to use code "CBS" at Underdog Fantasy to get free $25 in bonus cash when you make your first deposit.

2. Insider notes: Handicapping QB battles

A handful of teams still haven't declared official Week 1 starting quarterbacks, but the Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence) and Broncos (Teddy Bridgewater) made their decisions on Wednesday. Turns out, those two are just what NFL Insider Jason La Canfora foresaw as he projected winners of seven different competitions -- some more serious than others. Here's how JLC sees things shaking out in five other battles:

Jared Dubin has been assembling all-division teams ahead of the new season. Today, it's the AFC North's turn, and boy is this quartet loaded with talent on the defensive front. While the division's top offensive players are still premier names -- Lamar Jackson, Nick Chubb, etc. -- it's clear the North thrives in large part due to its plethora of stingy defenders. Here's a sneak peek at Dubin's All-AFC North lineup, with a focus on the defensive side of the ball:

4. Patriots stock up, stock down: Mac Jones on the rise at QB

While Cam is the front-runner for New England's starting QB job, resident Patriots expert Tyler Sullivan believes rookie Mac Jones still has a chance to swipe No. 1 duties from the veteran sooner rather than later. In his stock up, stock down report on the Patriots entering the final week of preseason, Sully has Jones as his top riser in Foxborough:

Jones has ... drawn praise from Josh McDaniels for his ability to digest what the Patriots want to do pre-snap, highlighting how far along he already is in leading the McDaniels' system. With Newton sidelined, Jones will see extended work with the first-team offense, which is something that's been lacking over his preseason. If he can impress with the ones, it could go a long way towards him eventually leaping Newton on the depth chart, possibly as soon as the opener, given this latest COVID protocol debacle.



5. Former first-rounder Sony Michel traded: Grades for Rams, Patriots

With Cam Akers just a month into his rehab from a torn Achilles, the Rams got creative to bolster their running back room late Tuesday, sending a pair of late-round draft picks to the Patriots in exchange for former first-rounder Sony Michel. New England had been sorting through a crowded backfield in the preseason, with Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor all poised for 2021 roles. Michel, 26, has flashed in spurts through three NFL seasons, averaging nearly 6 yards per carry in nine games last season, and figures to split carries with Darrell Henderson in Los Angeles. The cost to add him, for the Rams: Future fifth- and sixth-round picks that could convert to a single fourth-round pick if the Rams receive a 2022 compensatory pick in that round.

So, how would we grade the trade? Glad you asked. Bryan DeArdo got out his red pen to grade both the Rams and Pats for the move, and explains why Bill Belichick worked his magic again.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Broncos QB update, Cowboys brand gets a boost

Hungry for more NFL news? Good. We've got more nuggets for you right here: