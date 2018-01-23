Soon-to-be Lions head coach Matt Patricia reportedly already letting assistants go

The situation with soon-to-be head coaches in the playoffs is a precarious one. The Lions fired Jim Caldwell and found their new coach in Matt Patricia, the defensive coordinator of the Patriots. However, he's not technically their coach just yet. They can't offer Patricia a contract until his season with the Patriots is over, but that isn't stopping Patricia from doing some double duty before the Super Bowl in just under two weeks.

Per the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett, Patricia is getting a bit ahead of the curve before he prepares for the Eagles. Birkett reports that Patricia met with some Lions' staff last week and told them that they would not be retained for next season. The Lions kept their assistant staff on board after firing Caldwell, though there was obviously the expectation that Patricia would at least clean house on the defensive side. Patricia, of course, is a defensive specialist, so he likely has some support in mind on the defensive staff. With former Lions' defensive coordinator Teryl Austin already out, having left to be the Bengals' defensive coordinator, the way is clear for Patricia to manage the defense as he sees fit.

Jim Bob Cooter is expected to stay on as offensive coordinator, while some other staff members are currently in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. The other part of this, of course, is that Patricia is giving the new staff members an opportunity to look for work early in the offseason. It's a considerate move, and extra considerate considering Patricia is in the middle of preparing for a Super Bowl.

It's a lot of balls in the air for Patricia to juggle as he prepares to head to the Motor City. But for now, he certainly seems to have things under control.