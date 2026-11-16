Some positions take longer to evaluate than others, but a year and a half is enough of a sample size to determine whether or not most of the top 2025 NFL Draft picks are on track to live up to expectations. Some, like Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden, have already arrived as stars. Others, including running backs Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, regressed during the first 10 weeks of their sophomore season. And the jury is still out on some.

For those who opened their careers with quiet rookie seasons, it is imperative to turn things around in 2026 and solidify or expand upon their roles before it is too late. Consecutive underwhelming campaigns at the start of a career turn projected stars into busts.

Contract extensions are not far off in the distance for last year's top-producing early draft picks, while those who continue to disappoint may find themselves reaching free agency before they reach their option year unless they correct their course.

Below are 10 players who underwhelmed as rookies and where they stand just over halfway through their second NFL seasons.

Cam Ward, QB, Titans

Verdict: Bounce-back

The season-long passing numbers and team record still leave a lot to be desired, but Cam Ward might be turning a corner. In his last two games, he posted a personal-best 304 passing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals and the third-best completion rate (71.8%) of his career against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Impressively, those performances came without standout rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate in the lineup.

Ward's totals are always inflated by the Tennessee Titans' negative game scripts and, thus, their reliance on the pass, but notably, he is beginning to use his high volume more efficiently than in the first year and a half of his career. Ward is completing more passes, getting the ball out quicker, and taking fewer sacks in the process.

This all comes as head coach Robert Saleh said that the team has decided to make "a shift philosophically" on how to let Ward handle the offense. "Philosophically, the change was, how are we going to evaluate if he's capable of being the franchise QB if we don't give him the opportunity to prove it," Saleh said during his Monday media availability. "Over the last three weeks, he has done that."

This could be a small blip, or it could be the first sign that Ward is the long-term answer at quarterback for the Titans. He would be far from the only signal-caller to require a long onramp into stardom. For instance, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now among the most renowned passers in football, and his first 25 starts were as much of a slog as Ward's.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Cam Ward (first 25 career starts)

Trevor Lawrence

Cam Ward 5-20 Record 4-21 61% Completion rate 61% 22 Pass TD 21 75.9 Passer rating 79.8

Tennessee has a decision to make in the 2027 draft: use another early pick on a quarterback or commit to Ward. If he keeps playing as he did in Weeks 9 and 10, it should earn a call in his favor.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Jaguars

Verdict: Bounce-back

A torn LCL in late October 2025 robbed the football world of Travis Hunter's rookie year just when it was starting to take off. Back at full strength in 2026, the two-way player recaptured the momentum he built in the final games of his debut season and built on it, flourishing into the star the Jaguars expected when they traded up to draft him.

Hunter's offensive snap count (47) shows he is a defense-first player, but he is not entirely absent from the receiving plan and has a touchdown to his name. In Week 6, Hunter became the first player since 2002 and just the fifth player since the merger to record a touchdown reception and an interception in the same game, according to Stathead. The Jaguars allowing him to hone in on his defensive role, however, has led to a complete breakout on that side of the ball.

The Jaguars' busy trade deadline means two stars will join Hunter in the lineup, but he may already be on level footing with Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III in terms of the playmaking he brings. His PFF defensive grade ranks 11th league-wide at cornerback, and the factors behind that evaluation are astounding: he has allowed a passer rating of just 52.8 across 35 targets and has hauled in the first three interceptions of his career. That figure leads all Jaguars defensive backs and is 10th in the league among all defensive backs with at least 20 targets, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The athleticism he displayed on his latest takeaway was uncanny for a cornerback.

Will Campbell, OT, Patriots

Verdict: Bounce-back

Will Campbell just completed his worst game of the season. The six pressures, 18.2% pressure rate, and two sacks he allowed in the New England Patriots' loss to the Detroit Lions were all season highs. Even worse, one of those sacks was the one that injured Drake Maye's ankle. It was a stain on what has otherwise quietly been a better year than the disastrous rookie campaign he turned in last fall.

Even before the costly performance in Munich, Campbell was not exactly considered a star on the left side of the Patriots offensive line. But he is still more reliable than he was in 2025. New England will take any improvement it can squeeze out of the former No. 4 pick. The quick pressures and blatant one-on-one sacks that marred Campbell's injury-impacted rookie year have mostly subsided. He also improved on his pressure rate and sacks allowed (down from 11.2% and 8.5 last year to 7.0% and 2.5 through 10 games, according to Next Gen Stats).

Sunday's game against Detroit also ballooned those numbers: through the first nine weeks, his 5.9% pressure rate allowed led the team and was fourth among all tackles with at least 100 pass blocks, per Next Gen Stats.

His mistakes remain devastating, but they are fewer and further between. There is growth here.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

Verdict: Letdown

Jeanty was initially projected as a can't-miss running back prospect after his Heisman Trophy finalist senior campaign at Boise State, but he hasn't translated his dominant ball-carrying ability to the NFL. His 41% rushing success rate as a rookie was as underwhelming as the 975 yards and five touchdowns he ran for in the Las Vegas Raiders' disaster of a season, and even though the team has taken a sizable step forward in 2026, Jeanty's production on the ground has regressed by a meaningful margin.

The skill set Jeanty brought from college made him an ideal fit for an every-down role, but coach Klint Kubiak instead placed him in a timeshare in the rushing department and has gotten more out of him as a receiver than a runner. Jeanty ceded playing time to rookie Mike Washington Jr. and even saw a soft benching in Week 8—which Kubiak said was unrelated to the poor-taste comments he made about the New York Jets defense, but it certainly seemed that way.

Jeanty: 123 carries, 380 yards, 1 TD | 46 receptions, 417 yards, 3 TD

123 carries, 380 yards, 1 TD | 46 receptions, 417 yards, 3 TD Washington Jr.: 79 carries, 298 yards, 1 TD | 4 receptions, 15 yards

The split between Jeanty and Washington wouldn't be uncalled for if the former were a mid-round pick. But this is last year's No. 6 overall selection. The Raiders are not completely free of fault. The team averages a league-low 1.5 yards before contact per rushing attempt, the third-lowest mark of any team since Pro Football Reference began tracking the stat in 2018. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Raiders' 34 tackles for loss on called runs and 58 stuffed runs both lead the league through Week 10 (with the Ravens and Chargers still to play at the time of writing). However, it is evident Las Vegas is not getting their investment's worth from a player who was supposed to be a no-doubt bellcow back.

Mykel Williams, EDGE, 49ers

Verdict: Letdown

The San Francisco 49ers are consistently great at identifying defensive line talent, so when they made Mykel Williams the third player off the board at that position, the assumption was that he would quickly become the next stellar lineman to emerge from this franchise. He earned plenty of opportunities as a rookie to jumpstart that trajectory and started in all nine of his appearances but suffered a season-ending torn ACL and has not made his way back into the starting lineup since then.

Now more than midway through his second season, Williams has only played in 14 career games and owns only 2.5 sacks. He was never going to unseat Nick Bosa as the team's top pass rusher, but not even being his primary running mate on the edge (instead leaving that role for Keion White) is disappointing. Williams has yet to play more than half of all defensive snaps in the five games he has appeared in this season, something he never failed to do in his rookie campaign. Even with his eight pressures on the season, putting him at a commendable 9.6% pressure rate in his limited role, his average time to pressure of 3.69 is tied for 15th-longest in the league among the 191 defensive linemen with at least 50 pass rush snaps this year. Only one of Williams' eight pressures have come within 2.5 seconds of the ball being snapped, per Next Gen Stats.

Without him stepping up to bolster the defensive line, the 49ers had to make a splash at the trade deadline and acquired DeForest Buckner to elevate the group. Since joining San Francisco, the 32-year-old Buckner has nearly caught up to Williams in snap count (84 to 126) and has just as many quick pressures through two games (1) as Williams has all season.

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Bengals

Verdict: Letdown

There was an opportunity for Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Shemar Stewart to level up into a regular starter when Trey Hendrickson left in free agency. Instead of building upon the five starts he made a year ago, the former No. 17 pick has actually seen his role dramatically decrease in 2026. Stewart has just 52 defensive snaps all season and has become expendable enough to get listed as a healthy scratch multiple times in the first 10 weeks.

Shemar Stewart 2026 absences

Week 1: Hyperextended knee

Hyperextended knee Week 3: Coach's decision

Coach's decision Week 6: Coach's decision

Coach's decision Week 7: Coach's decision

Outside of a Week 2 game in which Stewart registered a sack in the five snaps he played, the rest of his reps have been proverbial wind sprints. Zero pressures, zero sacks, and just one tackle assist credited to Stewart's name over his last five games played.

The Bengals just don't have a need for Stuart in this revamped defense, a damning thing to say about a 17th overall pick in his second year. Offseason acquisition Boye Mafe slid into the job that was there for Stewart's taking, and Cedric Johnson has been the more productive of the two edge rushers on the second line of the depth chart. Even second-round rookie Cashius Howell has made a bigger impact, with a sack and 12 pressures already this season. The fact Cincinnati felt the need to both spend big free-agent money and high-end draft capital on the edge position was a bad sign already, but the evidence halfway through the 2026 campaign has been even worse.

Stewart was always going to be somewhat of a project, because he was more renowned at Texas A&M for his tools rather than his production. He shined at the NFL Draft Combine with 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump results that placed him in the 90th percentile or better for edge rushers all time. But as in college, those raw attributes have not translated to on-field performance at the professional level.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

Verdict: Letdown

While Justin Herbert has rightfully been the face of the Los Angeles Chargers' shocking offensive disappointment, Hampton is just as much of an underperformer as anyone on the unit. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's history of featuring extremely productive running backs in do-it-all roles -- just like all of his other hallmarks -- simply has not translated to L.A., and Hampton is a second-year bust because of that reality.

Hampton's sample size is now nearly equal to his rookie year when he played just nine games because of an ankle fracture, and his per-game and per-touch production is dramatically worse. He sustained a downturn in each of the following categories.

Omarion Hampton year-over-year stats

Year Rush yards/attempt Rush yards/game Rec. success rate Rec. yards/game 2025 4.4 60.6 51.4% 21.3 2026 3.6 46.1 38.5% 7.9

It is difficult to perform well when everything around him is broken, but Hampton is hardly holding up his end of the deal, either. The -46 rushing yards over expected he tallied in his first eight games ranked 123rd among 132 running backs. The Chargers are disastrous in a lot of areas right now, but the holes for Hampton are there. Los Angeles ranks ninth in ESPN's run block win rate metric. Six of the top-10 teams in that metric also rank top-10 in rushing EPA per play,

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

Verdict: Bounce-back

Golden totaled 361 receiving yards as a rookie. It took him only five weeks to outdo that total in his breakout sophomore season.

Opportunities were always going to be there for Golden following the exodus of receivers from the Packers offense in the offseason, so the question was whether Golden was ready to capitalize on them. He sure is. The former No. 23 overall pick — who famously became the Packers' first first-round wide receiver in 23 years — is the fifth-leading receiver in the NFL with 853 yards.

It's not just the explosion in production, but the reliance that Love has placed on him. Golden is just one of three receivers who have already broken 100 targets through Week 10. The only other two are CeeDee Lamb and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, consistently considered some of the league's top pass-catchers. This isn't to put Golden in conversation with two All-Pro receivers, but it shows the sky-high confidence Jordan Love has in going to the second-year wideout.

Golden has emerged as one half of a stellar duo with Christian Watson, both of whom rank in the top seven in receiving yards per game. He is a premier downfield threat who unlocked new deep-passing elements of an explosive offense that two weeks ago racked up a season-high 45 points.

Green Bay seems to have hit a home run with its rare swing at a first-round receiver and might, as a result, own one of the NFL's best one-two punches at the position now and in the years to come. Golden and Watson join Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as the only receiving pair with at least 800 yards and five touchdowns through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Tyleik Williams, DT, Lions

Verdict: Bounce-back

The Detroit Lions defense takes more heat than it receives praise, and rightfully so given its deep struggles. But with the unit allowing no more than two touchdowns in any of its last four games and playing a major role in the team constructing a five-game win streak, the tide is turning, and Tyleik Williams is a big part of that.

The Lions' defensive woes stem mostly from the secondary. Up front, the group is actually quite stout against the run. In fact, it ranks fifth in yards allowed per game and 10th in defensive rushing EPA per play. Williams is the anchor around which that run-stopping system operates.

Last year, Williams was a rotational element on the defensive line. Now he is a fixture, helping a Lions defense that ranked in the bottom 10 last year in rush EPA per play allowed climb into the top 10 through the first half of the season. He eats space and plugs gaps to let the linebackers behind him shine, and he's prolific at bringing down running backs, too. In fact, only Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell own more run stops among Lions defenders.

What's more, Williams is a sure tackler. In addition to his run-stopping prowess, ball carriers have trouble breaking through his arms. He is one of just 10 defensive linemen in the entire NFL with at least 100 snaps against the run who has not missed a tackle this year, according to Next Gen Stats.

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Bills

Verdict: Bounce-back

A lack of any interceptions and a total of only two passes defended on the season make Maxwell Hairston a modest factor of the Buffalo Bills secondary at face value. But a deeper dive into his coverage explains how he has outperformed his up-and-down rookie season even without the takeaways and breakups.

Take these metrics into consideration, all via Next Gen Stats:

Hairston owns the lowest completion percentage allowed of any Buffalo defensive back targeted at least 10 times.

Hairston's -18.5% completion percentage over expectation is the second-best in the NFL among defensive backs with at least 20 targets.

Hairston ranks 15th among defensive backs with at least 20 targets in EPA per target at -0.37.

Davison Igbinosun took Hairston's starting job after four games. That is more a testament to Igbinosun than a knock against Hairston. Ultimately, he looks poised to settle into a role where he covers smaller and speedier receivers while Igbinosun locks down the taller and more physical wideouts.