The last time the New York Jets made the playoffs was all the way back in 2010. Their 15-year postseason drought is the longest in franchise history and by far the longest active streak in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons own the second-longest run without a playoff berth at eight years, and nine different teams own droughts of at least three seasons. Through 10 weeks in 2026, a couple of those squads appear poised to snap their dry spells. But others are destined to watch the postseason from home yet again.

Reasons for hope exist inside most of these downtrodden teams who have waited at least three years for a return to the Super Bowl hunt. Emerging or solidified franchise quarterbacks, superstar talent and renowned coaches are the best foundational pieces to own on the road back to competitiveness.

For the franchises that lack those puzzle pieces, however, the outlook is far bleaker.

Below are the nine teams with the longest postseason droughts sorted into tiers from hopeful to hopeless.

Actively tearing it down

9. Tennessee Titans

8. Indianapolis Colts

The two most aggressive sellers at the trade deadline are in the earliest stages of a rebuild. Yes, even the Titans, who started theirs back in 2023.

Tennessee whiffed on their first swing at a franchise quarterback when Will Levis did not work out, which essentially reset the clock on their rebuild. Then they made a second coaching change in two years by bringing in Robert Saleh, which amounted to another overhaul. The Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker trades this month moved a franchise legend and the NFL's most prolific defender at forcing interceptions and set the roster's talent back again. All the while, the product on the field has not improved one bit. Since Mike Vrabel's exit in 2023, the Titans have not won more than three games in a season. They are on pace for two this year. And while there are fun young weapons on the offense, it is still unclear whether Cam Ward is the answer at quarterback.

The Colts gutted their roster save for Jonathan Taylor, Sauce Gardner and Daniel Jones, and more moves could be on the way in the offseason. They have an opening at general manager, might be in search of a new coach in a couple of months, are devoid of talent at wide receiver and probably need to change things up at quarterback considering Jones' dreadful production in his first year back from a torn Achilles. This will get worse before it gets better. And on top of all that, they do not have a 2027 first-round pick.

Draft a quarterback, then we'll talk

7. Arizona Cardinals

6. New York Jets

Geno Smith and recently traded Jacoby Brissett are classic veteran bridge quarterbacks whose job is to keep their teams somewhat competitive until they draft their replacements. The Cardinals already moved on from Brissett and are taking a look at the future with Carson Beck, and he did not look the part of a future starter in his debut in Week 10. Both them and the Jets will shop for a signal-caller in the draft.

The quarterback Arizona selects will have an elite receiving tight end in Trey McBride, which will give that incoming rookie a premier safety valve as he gets his feet wet. If and when Jeremiyah Love gets and stays healthy, there is tremendous upside at running back, too. The Cardinals need to upgrade their receiving unit to aid their next quarterback, though. Decisions await on the other side of the ball, where Budda Baker and Josh Sweat remain locked in as two veteran leaders after the Cardinals elected to keep them at the trade deadline.

Years of mediocrity and the NFL's longest playoff drought helped the Jets stockpile young talent, so the quarterback they select might inherit an even better situation than the one in Arizona. The offensive skill positions are flush with rising standouts and established stars. David Bailey is a tremendous building block for the defense as the league leader in forced fumbles with five and a havoc-wreaker with 7.5 sacks as a rookie. The Jets just need to finally hit on a quarterback and ace the coaching hire that feels destined to come with Aaron Glenn on perhaps the hottest seat in the NFL.

Strong foundation but still building

5. New Orleans Saints

4. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Atlanta Falcons

Each of these teams own the same blueprint: A developing young quarterback who may be their long-term solution, at least one offensive star or superstar and enough promising or established tertiary weapons to keep them out of the league's basement.

The Saints have trailed at some point in all 26 games of Kellen Moore's tenure. That appalling reality does not instill much confidence that he is the right man for the job. A porous defense is largely to blame for this year's issues, as it ranks 29th in yards allowed per game, 26th in scoring and 23rd in EPA per play allowed. Between that and the musical chairs the Saints have played at running back, the positives that continue to come out of Tyler Shough and his receivers only go so far.

Las Vegas was among the most pleasant surprises of the season's first half, although the luster wore off in the weeks leading up to the Kirk Cousins trade. It was obvious in the first few weeks of the season that Klint Kubiak was an excellent hire and that if Fernando Mendoza delivers on his promise as the No. 1 pick, it will not take long for the Raiders to make noise. Brock Bowers ought to aid Mendoza's development, but they are still in desperate need of wide receiver help and must build around Maxx Crosby on defense.

The combination of Bijan Robinson and Drake London is a legitimate championship-caliber duo that the Falcons hope does not go to waste. Even some locked-in playoff contenders would gladly take Atlanta's skill position weapons over their own. The key for coach Kevin Stefanski is to mold Michael Penix Jr. into at least an upper-half-of-the-league quarterback and field a defense strong enough to maximize the elite playmaking ability on the more loaded side of the ball. That latter task got a little tougher when the Falcons traded Jessie Bates III, though.

A year away

2. New York Giants

Jaxson Dart's season-ending injury in Week 2 will always make this a "what could have been" season for the Giants. How much they accomplish in the second half of the campaign will determine how much excitement will exist for Year 2 of the John Harbaugh era when Dart returns to action.

Harbaugh is a strong candidate for Coach of the Year and continues to make the most of a rough situation without his starting quarterback — so much so that the Giants, even on the heels of a disappointing loss, are in the driver's seat in the NFC East. He could be set for a lengthy tenure in New York if everything goes according to plan. He and Joe Schoen will work together to add even more talent to this roster after the latter turned in a couple of highly fruitful drafts and loaded the squad with some of the league's most exciting young players like Malik Nabers, Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese.

The breakthrough is here

1. Cincinnati Bengals

This version of the Bengals is the one the franchise had to have envisioned when Joe Burrow led his 2022 team to the Super Bowl. It just took a few years to manifest. Now that it has arrived, Cincinnati might not just get back to the Super Bowl; it could win it.

Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown were never the problem. All the reasons behind the three-year playoff drought had to do with either injuries or the defense. In 2026, the stars have stayed healthy, and the commitment to fixing the defense has paid off. The Bengals spent all offseason trading for, signing and drafting impact players on their weaker half of the roster. Dexter Lawrence. Boye Mafe. Bryan Cook. Each of them, along with others, has taken the unit to a new level. Consistency still lacks a bit, but the highs are higher than at any other point during the Burrow era. If the defense peaks down the stretch, nobody will be able to keep up with the third-highest-scoring team in football.