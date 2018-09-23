Sorting the Sunday Pile: Bills and Josh Allen shock Vikings, ruin survivor pools in historic upset

The Buffalo Bills might not even know where the state of Minnesota is located on a map, but they sure knew how to put together a plan on Sunday to pull off the most shocking upset in the last decade or so. Buffalo, a historic 16.5-point underdog to the Vikings, completely flipped the script on an NFC contender, throttling the Vikings 27-6 in a game no one saw coming.

Buffalo's upset was the biggest single-game NFL upheaval since 1995, based on the point spread. It is legitimately difficult to remember a more unexpected outcome in a professional football game. Not only was Buffalo starting a rookie quarterback in Josh Allen, but the Bills were doing so without the help of their best offensive player (LeSean McCoy) behind a terrible offensive line and against a top-three defense in the NFL on the road in one of the hardest places to play.

And, yet, it wasn't close. The Bills should have skunked the Vikings, with Minnesota's lone points coming on a garbage-time touchdown with Buffalo spending most of the day up big. Did the Vikings just completely look past the Bills to Thursday's matchup against the Rams?

"I don't think we took them too lightly, I think they came out and kicked our butts," Mike Zimmer said after the game.

It's hard to completely believe that: this was the easiest win on the NFL schedule so far this year. The Bills were 16.5-point underdogs, which makes them just the 13th two-touchdown dog to win outright since 1995. The full list, courtesy of The Action Network:

So how did Buffalo pull it off? Credit an impressive performance from Sean McDermott's defense but make sure to credit Allen as well. Minnesota is a really difficult place to play and Allen made it look easy on a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game. He was aided by a pair of bonehead penalties from Linval Joseph and Anthony Barr, but he sealed the deal with an outstanding sprint to the corner of the end zone that put the Bills on board first.

Nine plays, 75 yards and 4:59 off the game clock -- that's the sort of opening salvo you need when you walk into the lion's den and try to pull off an upset. Three plays later the defense did its part too, sacking Kirk Cousins -- who had a horrible game on Sunday -- and forcing a fumble. Minnesota would actually hold the Bills to a field goal inside the red zone, but three more plays later the Bills would cough up the ball via another sack and forced fumble, this time from Jerry Hughes.

Allen answered the bell on the next possession, finding Jason Croom for a touchdown. It's possible he is a Madden computer-created simulation player and that's why the Vikings decided to completely ignore him on the field. Good work by Allen going through his reads and then hitting the open man -- Minnesota might have been trying to jump a screen pass and Allen wasn't having it.

It was 17-0 by the end of the first quarter, a period that included Allen pulling off a Cam Newton-like leap over another huge human, hurdling Barr while running in the open field.

Credit the Bills for not slowing down the way a lot of teams might in this position. They didn't get scared, they stayed aggressive on defense and continued to force punts. They would score 10 more points in the second quarter and then hit the slow-motion button. Buffalo didn't score in the second half, but the Bills didn't need to; the defense completely shut down Cousins (40/55 for 296 yards, one pick, two fumbles and a garbage-time touchdown) and even managed to mock him on the way out.

After the Bills beat Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, Tre White used a familiar phrase...pic.twitter.com/YNSMx2LkaO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 23, 2018

Cousins probably does NOT like that: he's being paid $84 million guaranteed and Vikings fans don't want to see him struggling like this. Minnesota didn't have a running game to lean on either. Dalvin Cook was out with a hamstring injury (perhaps another look-ahead type of situation?) and Latavius Murray, a popular fantasy football waiver add, was completely useless, rushing twice for one yard. The Bills turned the Vikings into the exact type of team Mike Zimmer doesn't want them to be.

Buffalo also turned a whole bunch of people into losers on Sunday. At least one very bad gambler dropped $9,000 on a Vikings moneyline bet in Vegas. He just needed Minnesota to win and he would earn a cool $450. Whoops.

A bettor at the Westgate SuperBook placed a $9,000 moneyline wager on the Minnesota Vikings to beat the Buffalo Bills straight-up at -2,000 odds. Bet would net $450. Bills lead 24-0 early second quarter. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) September 23, 2018

According to our internal data, 62 percent of remaining Survivor Pool leagues chose the Vikings -- it was a no-brainer pick if you wanted to ensure you survived. Narrator: it wasn't.

62%(!) of our remaining survivor players were eliminated by the Bills' win in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/PrGC8oDzg1 — CBS Sports Fantasy (@CBSFantasy) September 23, 2018

This might be the Bills' lone win of the year, and the Vikings could easily go on to win the Super Bowl. The odds don't favor either of those things happening necessarily, and thumping the Vikings goes a long way towards redeeming two ugly games to start the season for Buffalo. They certainly looked like the worst team in football through the first two weeks and quickly shed that label. They also got to drag the Vikings for mocking their map skills before the game. (They could have been much meaner.)

Glad we found the right Minnesota. 😏 https://t.co/yX3KuRkYm5 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 23, 2018

Allen's play in Minnesota makes you wonder -- in the same way Baker Mayfield lighting up the Jets did -- why the Bills ever bothered going with Nathan Peterman to begin with. Allen is going to have ups and downs. Every quarterback does. But winning big on the road like this? It's a signature victory for a young quarterback. He can't have the opportunity if he's on the bench.