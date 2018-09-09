Sorting the Sunday Pile: Browns force six turnovers, only manage to tie Steelers

Perspective is a funny thing: tying the Browns on Sunday in Week 1 feels like a disaster for the Steelers, but it sort of feels like a win for the Browns to walk away with half a point in the standings. Sort of is the key part here, because the Browns did more than enough to win the game and still managed, as they have over the past year plus, to do some dumb stuff and give it away.

Credit the defense, including legitimate DPOY candidate Myles Garrett, for giving Cleveland a major burst and helping it climb back into the game. The Browns looked dead after James Conner scored his second touchdown (more on that in a second), trailing 21-7 with minimal hope for the first Sunday win of Hue Jackson's coaching career.

But then Garrett applied pressure on Ben Roethlisberger, creating a pair of sacks and forcing a pair of fumbles. We saw some stinkers from Big Ben last year in the first half of the season, but this might have been the worst game of his career. The Browns defense is legit and helped Cleveland finish with a plus-five turnover differential on the day after creating six turnovers. Accomplishing that should almost always equate to a win.

Almost being the key part of that statement.

The Browns are +5 in takeaways today. Since the Browns returned to the NFL, teams with a turnover margin of +5 or better in a game are 132-4-1. The Browns are responsible for two of those losses and the tie. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 9, 2018

That last turnover by Roethlisberger, when he was sacked by Joe Schobert and promptly fumbled again, set up the Browns in unbelievable field position to secure their first win since late in the 2016 season.

Alas, it was not to be. Cleveland ran the ball once, Carlos Hyde lost a yard and the Browns spiked the ball to stop the clock and attempt a field goal. It ultimately didn't hurt them, but I think it warrants mentioning the Browns spiked the ball with 13 seconds on the clock in order to attempt a 43-yard field goal in horrific weather.

That's not enough time to reset things if the snap goes bad, and by not running the clock all the way down, Cleveland was giving the Steelers another shot at trying to win the game if they missed the field goal. Unsurprisingly, the kick was blocked and the Steelers got one more look. Pittsburgh didn't score, but the outcome shouldn't dictate the process.

Hue Jackson's mistake there wasn't his only one: he also got way too aggressive at the end of regulation, and it nearly burnt him. With 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Browns holding the ball, Hue and Todd Haley dialed up a play that called for Tyrod to take a deep shot down the field to Josh Gordon. You're not going to often hear me criticize someone for being aggressive, but it was a dumb decision. Cleveland was over midfield and just needed like 10-15 yards for a look at a field goal in pretty decent weather to win the game. Forcing a deep throw there is just poor game management. Hit the throw and you're cranking up the probability of winning to something in the 90 percent range, but throw a pick and you drop from 60-ish percent down to a literal coin flip for overtime.

Cleveland would end up tying, obviously, which can't make the Browns feel great after having a good look at a win. It's still nice that the Browns have more "wins" than they did last year (by a half!) but this easily could have been a full-blown victory for Cleveland instead of a half measure.

The Browns failure to execute late in games cost them several victories last season. It may have already cost them one in 2018.

Filling in for Bell

Another reason the Steelers can feel good about this outcome? The performance of James Conner, who stepped up in the absence of Le'Veon Bell, who continues to hold out.

After Pittsburgh failed to win the game, Bell made clear his feelings on the 0-0-1 start to the season.

The running back would later say he's not showing shade, and that he simply had never seen a tie before. That feels like a stretch, and it also feels like a stretch for Bell to point at his absence as the reason the Steelers lost.

After all, Conner filled in and was excellent for Pittsburgh, running the ball 31 times for 135 yards and catching five passes for 57 yards. Not too shabby for a backup! Conner also found paydirt twice, including one touchdown where his offensive linemen -- the same ones who buried Bell after he failed to report to practice last week -- went way over the top to celebrate with the backup running back.

For those wondering about the Steelers OL celebration... here it is. It's extremely over the top for the situation. Notice Foster and Pouncey pic.twitter.com/pHnVAzQXpr — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 9, 2018

As former NFL offensive lineman turned analyst Geoff Schwartz noted above, it sure does feel like the linemen went purposefully over the top as a way of sending a message to Bell.

The good news for Pittsburgh is they can get away with Bell missing time because of Conner's ability to fill in. The bad news for the Steelers is they don't appear to have enough balance to actually succeed if the offense can't score in the high 20s or low 30s.