Sorting the Sunday Pile: Mitchell Trubisky, Bears offense explode with potential in NFL Week 4

The expectation with the hiring of Matt Nagy in Chicago was an improved Mitchell Trubisky operating a high-flying, Chiefs-like offense born out of Star Wars-like formations. For several weeks we've questioned whether or not that timeline might actually exist, with Trubisky largely struggling outside of the heavily-scripted opening drives.

Wipe that idea away because Trubisky broke out in a big way on Sunday as the star of the Bears' 48-10 thrashing of the Buccaneers. It was a game that featured Trubisky becoming the second-youngest quarterback to throw for five touchdown passes in the first half of a game and winding up with a half dozen scores.

The first score was a beautiful opening salvo, a deep shot to Trey Burton that was a walk-in touchdown thanks to Tampa safety Justin Evans falling down, but I love the play-action aggressiveness to get Trubisky comfortable and confident on the first drive. With just over two minutes left in the first quarter, Trubisky would find Allen Robinson for his second pass, a red-zone completion to the left side of the field, erasing a pair of Trubisky's bugaboos in one fell swoop.

I find the third touchdown the most interesting one, because it was set up by a long pass to Tarik Cohen, where the running back, who has drawn Tyreek Hill comps for this offense, lined up in the slot and got loose on a wheel-style route up the left sideline. Trubisky hit him and it nearly resulted in a big score. Instead, Cohen came back on the next play, lined up in the backfield and ran a Texas route for an easy score. We've seen Jordan Howard's snap counts drop each of the first three weeks this season, but Cohen had yet to get really involved in the offense. On Sunday he exploded, leading the team in rushing attempts (13) and receiving yards (121). He was also Trubisky's top-targeted weapon, seeing eight targets and hauling in seven of them for catches. Like Hill, he's a diminutive speedster who can operate out of the backfield or line up as a receiver. And like Hill, Cohen was moved around frequently to create mismatches all day. My gut says we could start to see a more permanent shift here and that it's possible Cohen eventually becomes more of a 1A than the backup he looked like the first few weeks of 2018.

Also notable was the pair of touchdown receptions for Taylor Gabriel. Gabriel, another offseason addition in free agency, picked up a "receiving" touchdown on a jet sweep pitch play for Trubisky's fourth score. And he was also the recipient of Trubisky's sixth touchdown pass, a little flare out that was a smartly-designed first read for Trubisky as he sprinted to the right looking for a short touchdown.

The whole thing just felt like a coming out party for the Chicago version of the Chiefs/Rams that Ryan Pace was trying to build over the past two years. Part of that -- and a large part, if we're being honest -- is on a terrible Buccaneers defense that was so bad it got Dirk Koetter to suggest firing everyone, including himself. Tampa maxed out its resources to try and make the defense better. It is not. But the Bears just play the team in front of them, and the attack they used to defeat the Bucs was impressive.

Gabriel and Cohen were moving all over the place and getting the ball on screen plays, swing plays and other creative routes designed to get them the ball in space, where they are both lethal. Cohen finished with 173 total yards from scrimmage. Another one of Trubisky's passes went to Josh Bellamy, which is a perfectly random Chiefs-ian guy to catch a touchdown pass amid an offensive explosion.

Making snap judgments about the growth of Trubisky and the implementation of the offense is a dangerous game. Trubisky probably will not throw six touchdown passes every game the rest of the year. He probably won't throw six touchdown passes in any game the rest of the year. Call it a historically-based hunch.

But I do believe we could start to see a trend where the Bears use Cohen more, allowing Nagy more freedom in formations and diversity in how he deploys his personnel. The result should be better performances moving forward from Trubisky. We always jump to conclusions on young quarterbacks, but Sunday showed how much upside the second-year quarterback has in Chicago when Nagy and Trubisky use their shiny, new toys.