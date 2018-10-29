Sorting the Sunday Pile: Redskins could win the NFC East thanks to their old-school formula

Steak is great but sizzle sells, which might explain why the Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers aren't drawing much attention despite a combined record of 10-4. Neither team is winning in fun fashion, necessarily, but there is reason to believe the success can continue for both squads.

The Redskins were not a popular preseason pick, although some of us liked their chances to contend for a playoff spot and perhaps even win the division. But after beating up on the Giants in a 20-13 road win, the Redskins remain in first in the NFC East and are looking very much like a team capable of continuing to pile up victories.

What's bizarre about Washington is it's hard to fully understand how they're dominating. But perhaps we just don't need to look any further than the trenches to see how the Redskins are winning these football games. Defensively, they've been outstanding against the run and it's been a huge net positive.

Look at list over the last four weeks: Ingram, McCaffrey, Elliott and Barkley? Those are four of the most dangerous running backs in the entire NFL. Say what you want about the Ingram thing, what with the Redskins getting blasted and the Saints throwing all over them. That's fine. But since that game, the Redskins have won three straight outings against physical NFC teams who want to put the ball on the ground and run first and foremost.

Washington hasn't allowed a team to run for more than 104 yards thus far in the season and while the advanced metrics don't love their performance (Washington is 22nd in defensive DVOA and 26th against the run), they are near the top in traditional stats. The Redskins rank fifth in overall yards allowed on defense, sixth in points allowed (19.1) and sixth in yards per rush allowed (3.8).

The addition of Jonathan Allen with their first-round pick in 2017 had a major impact: the Redskins were a top-five team against the run through five games until Allen suffered an injury. The Redskins doubled down this offseason by adding Da'Ron Payne, another former Alabama defensive lineman to pair with his old pal Allen. Mix in Ryan Kerrigan and Matt Ioannidis and the results have been outstanding, with Washington capable of slowing down even the most dangerous running backs.

Josh Norman described the defensive line as "menacing" after the game and he's not wrong with that description. Watch Ioannidis smashing through and get to Eli Manning for his second sack of the first half.

Matt Ioannidis ends the half with his second sack of the game. Little game inside with Jon Allen, then just bulldozes his way through. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/KoJqpoY0pB — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 28, 2018

The defensive lineman finished with 2.5 sacks on the day, a career high, which also gives him a career-high 5.5 sacks for the season. All told, Washington sacked Manning seven times, the first time since 2014 the Skins produced a seven-sack outing. This line is helping to anchor a team that's surged to a 1.5-game division lead over the rest of the NFC East, despite struggling at times to produce a ton of offense.

"I think we've invested some resources in the defense, hoping they would pay off," coach Jay Gruden said after the game. "We hoping this is what we're trying to build. In this division, you've got to play great defense, in my opinion. This is critical for our success; until we get going offensively we have to win games like this. There's nothing wrong with that."

Let's give credit where credit is due though: Adrian Peterson is running his TAIL off. Peterson is playing way above his head, pummeling opposing defenses with his physical style of running and even managing to catch a touchdown pass for the first time since 2013. He ripped off a powerful 64-yard touchdown run that was ultimately the difference in this game.

Peterson's 149 rushing yards on Sunday are tied for the third-most by an NFL player over the age of 33, behind only John Riggins and John Henry Johnson. Peterson became the oldest player in NFL history with 100 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown AND a receiving touchdown in a single game.

So far the Redskins haven't had to open things up offensively in the passing game. Maybe they won't. Maybe they can't. Maybe it doesn't matter: they can run the ball and stuff the run. In a year where we've started to see explosive offenses occurring all over the NFL, the Redskins are winning in a throwback, blue collar kind of way that looks entirely sustainable.