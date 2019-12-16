Sorting the Sunday Pile, Week 15: End of the road for franchise icons and some very bad beats

If that was it for Eli Manning, and it sure felt that way, he went out in style. Manning wasn't an efficiency monster against the Dolphins and he didn't manage to lead his team into the playoffs or anything. But he did put together a decent game against a bad defense in what could have been his final home start, leading New York to a 36-20 victory over the lowly Fins.

New York won't be relevant again until the draft, but if that was Eli's final start and final game and final moment in New York in front of the crowd, it was a cool moment, seeing Pat Shurmur use a Dolphins timeout to yank Manning from the game and get him an ovation from the Giants fans there.

Eli Manning received a well-deserved ovation after stepping off the MetLife Stadium field as a starter for the likely final time. pic.twitter.com/Mq4bY0CMHr — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2019

Eli has always been a pro's pro, even in the face of the media and fans using his often odd facial expressions to mock him. But he's an all-time great quarterback and a likely Hall of Famer, one who is going to spark plenty of debate. Consider the way he's handled being benched by the Giants for Daniel Jones.

He also looks like, at least right now, someone who has made up his mind about what he wants to do. Manning has no interest in being a backup somewhere else, much less New York. But he's going to be hard-pressed to find a spot where he is guaranteed to start. You can see it in his face and the emotions he expressed immediately after the game. It's very possible we've seen the end of Eli.

After expressing his appreciation for @Giants fans in his postgame interview, Eli Manning trotted off, waved to the fans, and left the MetLife Stadium field as a hero one final time. pic.twitter.com/d1KkVtVGcg — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2019

The Giants have unquestionably botched a lot of stuff with Manning, from benching him two years ago for Geno Smith to re-signing him on his most recent contract extension. The whole thing, and these last two and a quarter seasons with Eli, have been a disaster. But Sunday was incredible. The scene of him walking off and hugging his daughters was emotional.

Eli apparently delivered a fiery pre-game speech that was punctuated with an enthusiastic F-bomb. And when he got the game ball afterwards from Shurmur, it was another emotional moment as well.

Even the tabloids took it easy on Eli, giving him a proper send off in the media the day after.

Just a terrific ⁦@nypostsports⁩ cover photo and headline, documenting what is likely Eli Manning’s final home start with the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/f8etFZIOYx — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 16, 2019

Week 15 is oftentimes about what's going to happen in the future and in the playoffs. The Dolphins and Giants won't be there. But with Eli potentially walking away from football forever, it was hard not to view this as a pretty special moment as the season winds down.

Very Bad Beats

If there was one clear theme from Week 15 it was BAD BEATS. My goodness there were some bad ones, with two standing out in a big, big way.

It would be fair to complain about the Panthers managing to push +6 or cover +6.5 against the Seahawks, but that was mostly just standard biz for an NFL game in 2019. Some team puts together a decent run of offense against a questionable defense playing prevent and manages to score late to affect the spread. There's a reason Vegas is rich -- these things are accurate and end up typically being fairly close when all is said and done.

But you cannot possibly envision the bad beat level of the Eagles-Redskins and Falcons-49ers games. Let's start in Washington, where the Redskins, one of the more popular underdogs of the day at +4.5, led Philly for much of the day at home. At various points in this game, Washington was up 7-3, 14-10, 21-17 and 27-24. When you're holding +4.5 and the team is up by three points with under a minute left, you're feeling pretty cozy about the victory.

And then Dwayne Haskins decided to try and make something happen as the Eagles blitzed him on a Hail Mary situation, only to cough the ball up into the waiting arms of Nigel Bradham, who stormed down the sideline and barely into the end zone for a walk-off touchdown that gave the Eagles a 10-point victory.

Haskins heaving the ball up or Bradham deciding just to dive on the ball and end the game or the ball just bouncing a slightly different way or any number of mundane NFL things happens here and the Redskins cover.

Imagine being the underdog you bet on winning with 35 seconds left and managing to lose by 10 points. The only thing worse? Taking the Falcons-49ers under 49.5 and somehow losing despite the score sitting at 22-17 with FIVE SECONDS LEFT.

via NFL Broadcast

There's no chance of a tie happening, so overtime is off the table. The Falcons either get the touchdown or don't get the touchdown and either way you're covering the under. The Falcons DID get the touchdown, a pass to Julio Jones that was initially ruled short of the goal line but eventually overturned and ruled a touchdown. When it was overruled, the official announced there would be two seconds remaining.

Never mind that you really can't run a play in three seconds and never mind that Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers were waltzing off the field, clearly aware they were just taking the L and moving along. The Falcons then lined up to go for two and took a knee -- we think because they didn't want to turn the ball over and lose by one, not because they were trying to kill the clock -- and kick the ball off to the 49ers.

To borrow a phrase from ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, the Niners did the "pitchy woo woo" thing on the kickoff and the rest was disastrous history.

If you had Redskins +6.5 and Falcons/49ers UNDER 49.5 today, it might be time to take a break.



pic.twitter.com/kPSc17x1jY — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 16, 2019

This is somehow worse than the Redskins situation. Five seconds left and it was mostly about a mistakenly aggressive lateral back across the field that resulted in an entirely uninterested Falcons defense managing to scoop up the ball and score just because it was sitting there.

If you were involved in either of these bad beats from the weekend, go buy yourself a beer and take the evening off.

Sad Final Scene in Oakland

The Raiders have not been a great football team for the majority of the last decade or so. But they're one of the true iconic franchises in NFL history and a second era in Oakland came to an end on Sunday, in rather depressing fashion. Derek Carr and Jon Gruden are as passionate about the Raiders fanbase as just about anyone you can ever imagine seeing. And it has to hurt to see the team leave to a chorus of boos from Raiders fans on Sunday after a brutal late-game loss to a Jaguars team that had completely checked out.

Derek Carr exciting the Coliseum field for the final time - to a chorus of boos. Not exactly the way this was supposed to go. pic.twitter.com/wgTPkrigT4 — Scott Reiss KTVU (@StanfordVoice) December 16, 2019

This wasn't how it was supposed to happen. Carr ripped off a 12-yard run for a first down with 2:05 left and the Jaguars holding two timeouts. The game felt like it was over. Then the Raiders were penalized for delay of game as they, ahem, celebrated what we thought was a victory. Carr also thought he was out of bounds on the run, having dropped to slide in bounds, but the refs stopped the clock. That allowed the two-minute warning to come into play and suddenly, after the Raiders threw an incomplete pass on third down (despite the Jags having no timeouts), it was fourth down and Daniel Carlson was coming out for a field goal.

He pushed the 50-yard kick wide left to the dismay of everyone ... but the Jags ran into the kicker! Five yards forward ... and Carlson pushed it left again. You could feel the energy suck out of the stadium immediately. Gardner Minshew now had the ball on the Jaguars 35-yard line with 1:30 left, a shellshocked stadium and a gassed defense.

Maybe we should have seen this coming when Raiders fans, with their team up 10 points, decided to shoot laser pointers at Gruden and the Raiders sideline?

The Raiders had nothing against the Jaguars, honestly. Minshew marched down the field and got into the red zone in five plays, before setting up a go-ahead touchdown to Chris Conley with 34 seconds left. Suddenly Jacksonville was up 20-16.

What happened over the ensuing 10 minutes was even worse. Carr somehow got the Raiders within striking distance of end zone, got a Hail Mary look up in the air and had it hit a Raiders player in the face.

The Raiders' final play in Oakland: A failed Hail Mary attempt that saw the pass HIT A RECEIVER IN THE FACE pic.twitter.com/rqPAXTVN4c — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 16, 2019

This should have been a walk-off touchdown that resulted in an explosion of joy in the Black Hole. Instead, the Raiders fans on hand melted down in some kind of cathartic eruption of disgust.

Here’s the Black Hole booing the players as they came over there salute. Quite an afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eWpdUAfkFi — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 16, 2019

Things are descending into chaos in Oakland. Media has been asked to leave the field as security engaged in full-on brawl with a fan. Another woman gushed blood from her forehead, appearing as if she had been hit by trash heading for the field. pic.twitter.com/zOlImU7hEh — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) December 16, 2019

It was somewhat reminiscent of the Browns leaving Cleveland, at least for a minute, with Raiders fans refusing to leave the stadium, minus the stealing of everything that was or wasn't battened down. Not everything was anger and rage -- plenty of Raiders players saluted the fans as they departed the stadium.

The Raiders say farewell. pic.twitter.com/z8qYEK8FBW — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) December 16, 2019

It wouldn't be fair to call the ending fitting, because as bad as the Raiders have been at times, the fans in Oakland don't deserve that sort of result in the game and that sort of final memory of Oakland. But given how things have gone for them since their return to Oakland in 1995 -- just four playoff appearances and just four seasons above .500 -- maybe it wasn't too far off what Raiders fans should have seen coming.