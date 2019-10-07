Sorting the Sunday Pile, Week 5: Cowboys questions, Jon Gruden's revenge, fade the Falcons

There was a belief around the NFL that the Cowboys, having seen what Philadelphia did to the Packers last Thursday, were prepared to open up a can on Dallas by unleashing Ezekiel Elliott and the run game and pressuring Aaron Rodgers into making mistakes. That happened, except it was in total and complete opposite fashion.

The Packers defense wasn't stout against the run, but the pass rushers were able to pin their ears back and get after Dak Prescott, who looked completely flustered without Tyron Smith, leading to a slew of errant passes, three of which were actually picked off by Mike Pettine's defense.

All but one game of Week 5 is in the books and there's a lot to go over, so be sure to check out John Breech, Sean Wagner-McGough and myself break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and subscribe here for your daily dose of NFL goodness.

And it was Aaron Jones, not Zeke, who uncorked a monster on the opposing defense, as the Packers running back totaled 182 yards and four touchdowns in what can only be called a destruction on the ground.

Frustration mounted pretty quickly for the Cowboys, who clearly abandoned the run and did so earlier than they would probably have preferred. Jason Garrett got so amped up that he spiked his challenge flag in a ref's face and drew a 15-yard penalty for it.

Jason Garrett just drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty flag for slamming down a challenge flag too angrily pic.twitter.com/V9XzVrycnw — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 6, 2019

Maybe Garrett will just go back to clapping now. Jerry Jones wasn't impressed with the 15-yard penalty.

"Well I hope the little darling didn't hear something he hadn't heard before," Jones said.

All told it was a frustrating day at the office for Dallas. They were down 14-0 in the blink of an eye and thrown off their game plan. Dak was heavily pressured by the Packers front seven, leading many to wonder about the value of Tyron Smith, who was missing with an ankle sprain.

When Smith's been absent before, Dak has been under immense pressure. Remember that monster Adrian Clayborn game a few years back? Zardarius Smith finished with a pair of sacks and four quarterback hits, while Preston Smith registered a sack and two more hits. All told Dak was hit six different times and hurried plenty more. He was clearly uncomfortable from the jump. Don't look at his 463 yards and two passing touchdowns, or Amari Cooper's big night (226 receiving yards), as any sign that the Cowboys played well on offense. A large portion of it came during garbage time, with the Cowboys trailing 31-3.

Dallas is fortunate to draw the Jets next week -- they should be able to grind out a win against a questionable team, although Sam Darnold's potential return could muddy the waters. The Eagles the week after that? It's a different story. If Smith misses any additional time or isn't ready to play against Philly, this season could take a southward turn.

The Cowboys, like the Ravens, came out scorching this season. Dallas started 3-0 and Dak looked like an MVP candidate in beating the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins. Kellen Moore was getting a head coaching job -- maybe one in Dallas -- by midseason. It's a reminder not to overvalue the early portion of the year. Dallas is still a very good football team, but thrusting them into the elite category while ignoring the quality of their competition (Washington just fired its coach and those three teams are a combined 2-12 on the season) was a mistake.

Again, do not get me wrong: Dallas is a good team. When fully healthy they might be a great team. But there are flaws here, and they were just exposed for the world to see by another dangerous NFC contender.

Revenge of the Mack

Few people have taken a beating over the last 18 months quite like Jon Gruden has taken for the Khalil Mack trade. All week long leading up to Gruden and the Raiders facing off against Chicago and Mack in London, we heard how the Raiders had one more sack than Mack since the swap and people pointed to the Raiders porous defense as a big reason why Chicago was going to stomp them. When Tyrell Williams and other key players were ruled out leading up to kickoff, the line shot up to Bears -7. More than 70 percent of the bets on this game were on the Bears. No one wanted anything to do with Oakland.

Then another London game managed to get weird and Gruden got his revenge. It came in the sweetest fashion too, with the Raiders running up and down on the Bears vaunted defense, staking themselves to a 17-0 halftime lead. Chicago made things VERY interesting, storming back to take a 21-17 lead. But staring down a dagger defeat, the Raiders ponied up and marched down the field with a season-defining drive that went 97 yards on 13 plays over the course of almost six minutes.

It was punctuated by a Josh Jacobs touchdown, the rookie's third plunge into the end zone of the day, and a rather delightful piece of symmetry for Gruden, since Jacobs was drafted with the pick Chicago sent to Oakland for Mack. The other bonus here? Making it harder for the Bears to secure a playoff berth in a very difficult division only boosts the value of the pick coming back to Oakland this year as well.

I've been guilty of piling on and fading the Raiders, but it's probably time to acknowledge they're playing some good football this year. Gruden got them a convincing Week 1 win against the Broncos and manhandled the Colts on the road last week before stealing this game from the Bears in London. Oakland was up big on the Chiefs as well in that game. Paul Guenther is doing a heck of a job coaching up a short-handed defense this season. He never got his due in Cincy so let's make sure he gets it in Oakland. The Raiders ranked as a top-10 team against the run heading into Week 5 and they refused to cave when the Bears tried to pound David Montgomery. They picked off Chase Daniel twice and had the Bears receivers on lockdown until Allen Robinson caught fire late.

Overall it was an impressive effort. The Raiders are 3-2 and heading into a bye as the second-place team in the AFC West. They might not be a Super Bowl-caliber team, but they're an early season surprise and should be taken seriously as a playoff contender.

Fading Falcons

It is growing increasingly difficult to imagine a world where Dan Quinn, now a stunning 1-11 against AFC opponents since the 28-3 debacle against the Patriots, can keep his job for very much longer. Atlanta was embarrassed once again on Sunday, hemorrhaging 53 points to the Texans in a 53-32 road loss that left them in the basement of the NFC South at 1-4.

Atlanta's defense was historically awful on Sunday: Deshaun Watson became the first player in NFL history to record a 400-yard passing game with five touchdowns and five incompletions or less. Additionally, Will Fuller became just the fourth player in NFL history with 14 catches, 200 yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game. The Falcons were gashed early and gashed often. Matt Ryan was capable of trying to keep the Falcons in the game through the passing offense, although a decent amount of his 330 yards felt a little empty. Atlanta entered this week as an average defense battling injuries, and the Falcons leave looking like one of the worst defenses in football.

For a guy like Quinn whose calling card is defense, that's a problem. He axed all his coordinators in the offseason, a clear sign that owner Arthur Blank was set on making 2019 a make-or-break year. Atlanta is battling injuries, but in the context of the NFC South they've got things pretty easy. The Saints (4-1) lost Drew Brees and the Panthers (3-2) have rallied since Cam Newton was sidelined. Even the Bucs have looked sharp throughout the early part of the season. Atlanta has been, by far, the most disappointing team in the division.

The Falcons have the Cardinals on the road next week in an absolute must-win situation before hosting the Rams and Seahawks ahead of their Week 9 bye. If Atlanta is embarrassed in those two home games, you better believed Blank will strongly consider removing Quinn of his duties during the team's Week 9 bye. He could certainly let the season play out as well but anything short of something like a miracle 9-3 run to close out the season and make the playoffs is probably going to end with Quinn packing his belongings.