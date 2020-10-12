The Cowboys haven't officially announced Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the 2020 season, but Jerry Jones hugging people in his owner's box and later releasing a statement about Prescott overcoming adversity as he recovers from a compound fracture to his ankle suffered in a Dallas win over the Giants should tell you all you need to know.

Dak has overcome plenty in his life to get where he is. He'll be back. But the gruesome injury he suffered Sunday still has some pretty vast repercussions for the Cowboys and for Prescott. For starters, the obvious: how will this impact Dallas' offense? The injury falls into the "Not Great, Bob!" bucket. Prescott wasn't playing at an MVP level though four games, but he was putting up huge numbers and keeping the Cowboys in games through a flurry of second-half points. Eventually, one would reason, he and Mike McCarthy would get on the same page early in games and the offense would start clicking.

Tony Dungy erroneously called the injury a "blessing in disguise" on Sunday during NBC's telecast, a preposterous proposition that I'm not going to repeat by saying the pandemic may actually have been a blessing in disguise for Dallas' quarterback hopes. Andy Dalton was in play for the Cowboys regardless, but the signing became a layup when Dalton wanted to move closer to home (he's from Katy, Texas and has a home in Dallas) during very weird international circumstances. The Cowboys were motivated to give Dalton good backup money with Dak yet to sign his franchise tender and the uncertainty of the offseason.

It's paying off in spades because the Cowboys floor/ceiling for their 2020 record doesn't dramatically shift the way it might with a lesser/unknown backup (although in 2016, it worked out fine for them). SportsLine's projections shift the Cowboys down to 6.1 wins as a result of the downgrade from Dak to Dalton, and that's perfectly fine, but I would suggest if they can get things right on the offensive line and we see the defense take a small step forward, the Cowboys are still the favorite to win the division. Their win did move them to first place, after all. Our friends at William Hill agree, making the Cowboys a -120 favorite to take down the division.

The NFC East is awful, maybe Andy Dalton just survives a war of attrition. But what happens to Dak for the long haul? This is a tougher question. The timeline for his injury is 4-to-6 months and I don't doubt Prescott will return and be perfectly healthy for the 2021 season.

Will he be with the Cowboys? That's a little trickier to answer. Prescott is playing 2020 on the franchise tag, which means he got a fully-guaranteed, single-year contract from Dallas. It also means the Cowboys cannot negotiate with Prescott until after the 2020 season ends. At that point, under normal and healthy circumstances, the Cowboys would just franchise tag Dak again and try to hammer out a deal.

They might be hesitant to do so now, given the timeline for Dak's injury puts him at recovery sometime between the middle of February and the middle of April. If Prescott has any setbacks, it would seriously hamper the timeline for his new contract, at least from the Cowboys' perspective.

Let's be realistic here -- Jerry is going to leverage this injury in contract negotiations. He already wanted Dak to take less than market value before the season and during the season he was trying to peg some of the losses on Prescott, ostensibly as a way of lowering his asking price. Will the Cowboys lowball Dak with a reduced deal out of the gate when they're allowed to negotiate with him after the season, dangling a big chunk of guaranteed money in front of the quarterback knowing he's coming off an injury that felt like it could be career-altering? Will Dak be willing to take less than what he wanted before to lock up the security of long-term money?

If he isn't, we could potentially see the Cowboys balk at giving him the franchise tag and being forced to compete for Prescott's services on the open market. Any number of teams -- the Patriots, Saints, Colts, Steelers, Buccaneers to name a few -- could be replacing an aging quarterback and there's a slew of others -- the Jets, Jaguars, Broncos, Washington, Bears to name a few -- would have to be interested in Prescott's services if he hit the open market.

No one can actually know how this plays out until we see how Dak handles rehab. My gut reaction is the injury won't cost him that much money because a young quarterback is still a young quarterback. It's the most valuable commodity in professional sports. The Cowboys can't play chicken with Dak, although a strong performance by Dalton and a division title -- and more? -- would certainly buoy their confidence at trying to give alternatives to Prescott a run.

We may end up back in the exact same boat we were in before the season began come next March, but for now, the Cowboys and Prescott's future is completely clouded.

Are the 2020 Browns the 2011 49ers?

It feels like a lifetime and several coaching changes ago, but Jim Harbaugh once rolled into San Francisco to take over the 49ers from the departed Mike Singletary (I want WINNERS) and interim Jim Tomsula (who would hang on through Harbaugh's regime and eventually take over the job himself, whoops) and immediately flipped the tables, turning the 49ers into a 13-3 juggernaut led by Frank Gore and an aggressive ground game, a suffocating defense with a great pass rush and a shocking turnaround of former No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith's career.

Sound familiar? Because it does seem a lot like the Browns this season, at least from a tangential connection standpoint. Cleveland has dominated by running the ball exceptionally well, whether it's Nick Chubb (on IR now) or Kareem Hunt back there getting the ball. Kevin Stefanski wisely brought Bill Callahan into Cleveland to help coach up the offensive line, and the Browns beefed up the talent there too, signing Jack Conklin in free agency and drafting Jedrick Wills in the first round. The entire line has been outstanding and schematically the Browns are cooking with gas in the run game.

Baker Mayfield -- a former No. 1 overall pick who some folks were writing off after a bad second season -- has been much improved this season. His completion percentage is back up and his interception rate is normalized to something closer to pre-2019 levels. He hasn't put together a big game yet, but he hasn't really been asked to. The Browns have mostly either been blown out (Baltimore), blew someone out (Dallas) or just annihilated a defense with their aggressive run game (Cincy, Washington). Let's see what happens when Baker has to crank things up a bit -- maybe this week against Pittsburgh -- but the comp for Smith works from a statistical standpoint so far.

Comp % Yards TD:INT YPA 2011 Alex Smith (Weeks 1-5) 65.8 965 7:1 7.7 2020 Baker Mayfield (Weeks 1-5) 61.2 976 9:4 6.2

The yards/attempt number for Baker is pretty concerning and you'd like to see his completion percentage up a little bit more. But I'd venture a guess we see both numbers spike up a little bit over the next few weeks. The Browns get Pittsburgh and then follow it up with the Bengals, Raiders, Texans, Eagles and Jaguars over the next five weeks. That's a juicy, juicy schedule for putting up some nice numbers.

It seems simplistic to suggest a coaching change could completely flip the Browns bad luck, but go back to San Francisco here. The 49ers were routinely picked as a team who was loaded with talent and could take the proverbial leap. But they would make a bunch of mistakes each year, costing themselves a chance at a playoff run and finishing, at best, around .500. Just like the Browns! Bring in a competent coach with a good gameplan and, voila, you might have a breakout season.

The Future of Matt Ryan

There are plenty of candidates to consider for the Falcons vacant job in the wake of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff being fired on Sunday. I firmly believe Arthur Blank's plan was not to fire Quinn after Week 5 -- and I think the delay in announcing an interim head coach justifies that as well -- but to let him try and claw back towards .500 before the Week 10 bye.

Atlanta was horribly lethargic on Sunday, though, getting worked over by a Panthers team that was supposed to be rebuilding. That's a bad look for everyone involved and Blank realized ultimately he needed to make the move now rather than watch this team flail in some kind of false hope, second-half wind for the next few months.

What's more interesting than the next coaching candidate, though, is what happens to Matt Ryan moving forward. On a conference call with the media, Blank was asked about his quarterback's future and, well, said this:

"I love Matt. I hope he's going to be part of our plans going forward but that won't be a decision I make," Blank said, adding Ryan's future would "partly be up to the player."

Flat-out cutting Ryan isn't going to happen, most likely. Although he could be designated a post-June 1 cut and it would limit the Falcons dead cap exposure in 2021. They would save $17.5 million in cap space in 2020 by releasing Ryan and making him a post-June 1 cut. More likely -- a trade. Dealing Ryan would save the Falcons $23 million in cap space next year and potentially net them some draft picks in return, depending on who is making the trade.

It doesn't sound like the Falcons will be dumping anyone this season unless they get a monster offer for a player or players. Anyone without a quarterback in place should be interested in Ryan. He's 36 now, but he has plenty of gas left in the tank.

And I think you can make a compelling case the 49ers make sense as a landing spot. Kyle Shanahan has dealt with Ryan before -- you may recall his MVP season -- and the 49ers are currently in need of some quarterback help with Jimmy Garoppolo battling injury and C.J. Beathard/Nick Mullens failing to elevate the offense enough to win football games.

I don't know if it can happen this year, because the timing might not work and the 49ers would need to make a SPLASH with their offer. But the 49ers might still not be entirely sold on Garoppolo and his contract becomes extremely manageable next year, when he would cost just $2.8 million in dead cap money if he was released this offseason.

That's just one landing spot, and the next coach could very well decide to keep riding with Ryan. But the very discussion about moving on from the former No. 3 overall pick -- Dimitroff's first-ever selection! -- indicates how much of a house cleaning might truly be coming in Atlanta in the future.