Specifics of Kyle Van Noy's new Patriots contract revealed

Kyle Van Noy will be sticking around Foxboro for the foreseeable future and will be paid quite handsomely to do so.

Last Friday, the New England Patriots reportedly inked the linebacker to a two year extension going through the 2019 season as he was originally set to become a free agent at the end of 2017.

Now, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe has the particulars on the deal and what kind of money he's set to make with the Patriots.

Volin notes that under Van Noy's new contract (which does include this season) he'll make $12.8 million with $5.5 million guaranteed. His deal came with a $3.5 million signing bonus and has a fully guaranteed $2 million salary for the 2018 season.

His new deal gives him the 20th highest cap number on the Patriots.

**Follow @TylerSully on Twitter for the latest Patriots updates**

While on his conference call on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick was asked what he's seen thus far from Van Noy after being in the system nearly a year.

"Kyle has good skills," he said. "He's athletic, runs well, tackles well, can rush the passer, play in pass coverage, does a good job playing the run. So, he has a good skillset, which is what you need to be out there in different situations."

Van Noy found his way to Foxboro after the Detroit Lions traded him to the Patriots in October of last season. Upon arriving to New England in 2016, Van Noy played in seven regular season games while recording 27 total tackles and 1 sack. He also contributed to their Super Bowl LI victory last February.

Given the team's thinness at defensive end this year, Van Noy (along with the likes of Dont'a Hightower) could be asked to kick outside and come off the edge a bit more than he was accustomed to during the 2016 campaign.

The New England Patriots will head down to New Orleans to bounce back from their Week 1 loss. Take a second to sign up for our FREE Patriots newsletter!