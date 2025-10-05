The New Orleans Saints scored their first victory of the 2025 season on Sunday, as Kellen Moore and Co. defeated the New York Giants, 26-14. This marked victory No. 1 for Moore as coach, and the Saints' first win since Week 14 last year, which coincidentally also came against the Giants. Sunday was also historical for quarterback Spencer Rattler.

According to CBS Sports Research, Rattler is the first quarterback drafted by the Saints to win a game with the Saints since 1998. The last quarterback to accomplish this was Danny Wuerffel, who was selected by New Orleans in the fourth round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

Rattler was selected by the Saints in the fifth round back in 2024 out of South Carolina. He entered this week 0-10 as a starter for the Saints, but finally found that elusive first victory in front of his home fans. Rattler completed 20 of 30 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, and added 21 yards on the ground.

New Orleans went 0 for 3 in the red zone, but did win the turnover battle 5-0. In fact, Jaxson Dart's offense turned the ball over on five straight possessions during a horrific stretch that lasted from the second quarter to the fourth quarter.

It wasn't the cleanest victory of all time, but it was an important victory for the Saints in more ways than one.