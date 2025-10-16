Almost exactly four years ago, Spencer Rattler was benched in favor of Caleb Williams as Oklahoma rallied for a comeback win over Texas. This weekend, those two will meet on the field in the NFL as Rattler's New Orleans Saints visit Williams' Chicago Bears.

After Williams took over for the Sooners, they never looked back, and Rattler transferred to South Carolina that offseason. As fate would have it, Williams transferred, too, following coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

Asked about losing his job to Williams in 2021, Rattler said it was a "blessing" because he got plenty of experience in two seasons at South Carolina, where he threw for 6,212 yards and 37 touchdowns. Those numbers rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in program history.

"I would say, yeah, that led me to South Carolina, and it was definitely a blessing in disguise that I got to play with the Gamecocks, develop there and get ready to go to the league after that," Rattler said.

After the two went their separate ways, Williams went on to win the Heisman Trophy with the Trojans, and he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In that same draft, Rattler waited until the fifth round to hear his name called. Rattler said the whole experience taught him a valuable lesson in overcoming adversity, which also helps him on the field.

"How to deal with adversity," Rattler said. "It's not the first time a quarterback had to go through that, so I'm not the only one. Adversity, it's the quarterback position. It's what comes with the job. You've got to deal with it and move on to the next."

Rattler said that while he and Williams haven't spoken much since the 2021 season in Norman, they are "cordial" with each other. That may not be the case once the Saints and Bears kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.