The New Orleans Saints turned to Spencer Rattler as their starting quarterback in the regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, according to coach Kellen Moore. Rattler, who emerged as the team's top option ahead of rookie Tyler Shough after an exhaustive training camp competition.

"Really, really excited for him," Moore said of Rattler. "He's done an awesome job this offseason. He's just been consistent. He's made some really good decisions throughout this whole entire process. His ability to make plays with his arm and his feet have certainly shown up.

"Really, really excited about Spencer. he's earned this opportunity and is going to do a tremendous job for us."

Rattler, the 150th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, entered his rookie season down the depth chart behind veteran Derek Carr and backup Jake Haener but ended up starting six games for the Saints last season. Rattler moved up the pecking order after Carr suffered an abdominal injury in Week 5 of the 2024 season and earned his first starting opportunity in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After throwing for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his professional debut, Rattler suffered a minor hip injury in a Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos but maintained his starting role until Carr returned. Rattler moved back into the starting lineup again late in the season while Carr was dealing with a head injury.

In six starts, Rattler posted an 0-6 record (the team finished 5-12) while throwing for 1,317 yards -- a franchise rookie record -- with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also flashed his rushing ability with 18 carries for 146 yards, an average of 8.1 yards per carry.

Rattler's natural talent is evident, but he needs to continue to refine his game if he wants to maintain his starting role. Rattler completed just 57% of his passes as a rookie, and he also threw five interceptions, four of which came in games against Tampa Bay and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Saints could be quick to give Shough, the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, an opportunity if Rattler struggles.

"Love the development that he's had over the course of this entire offseason," Moore said of Shough. "He's done a number of things for the first time of his career. ... I'm a big believer in just the importance of developing quarterbacks, developing them the right way. There's a process for both of these guys; give them the space to develop. We think we've got two guys that are gonna have great careers for us."