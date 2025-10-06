Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's 40-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN. Shrader, on a second-quarter PAT, took a hit from Raiders special teams player Tristin McCollum and hit the turf with an injury that looked significant in the moment. The severity is reportedly enough to keep him out for the rest of the year.

Shrader made the extra point try but had an opponent collide with his kicking leg. He went down in obvious pain, prompting Colts trainers to assess him and teammates to surround him on the field. Shrader walked off the field under his own power but had a clear limp.

Former Colts punter and kickoff specialist Pat McAfee was on hand for the game and took a moment to speak with Shrader on his way out of the stadium.

"On the way out, I get asked if I would go say 'what's up' to him," McAfee said on his Monday show. "He's an Indiana kid from Indiana, so I think he maybe knew of me or my existence. Went in there and talked to him. Spirits are -- seems like he is on the right track, but obviously he's going through a lot of shock there, too. This kid has been great for us. He's already hit a game-winner. He's got a massive leg. Especially after years past; we've had a couple of misses in some big moments."

Shrader had just been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the opening month of the season. He entered Week 5 as the NFL leader in made field goals (13) and total points (51).

This is Shrader's second season in the NFL. He went undrafted in 2024 and had stints last year with the Colts, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. He made kicks of each of those three teams, including a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs, and signed a deal in the offseason to return to the Colts.

"Local kid," McAfee said . "He's 24. So we think he'll be [OK], but that's going to suck. I told him I didn't want to be the bearer of bad news. I'm like, 'What you're about to go through is about to suck. You need to know that. But on the other side, you'll be mentally tougher, even better. And you're younger.' He's a special talent. He's a good kicker. We've been lucky to have him here. And he loves the Colts. We like those people around the building."

The Colts opted for two-point conversion attempts after their ensuing touchdowns while punter Rigoberto Sanchez handled kickoffs. They have a decision to make with regard to the kicker spot and could turn to undrafted free agent Maddux Trujillo, who spent the offseason in Indianapolis before his release in August, or a number of veteran free agents.