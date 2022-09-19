Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has had his fair share of struggles during his first two games as a member of the Denver Broncos. In fact, Wilson's early season performance has been so bad, PointsBet Sportsbook is giving away a free bet to all bettors that placed future wagers on Wilson to win MVP honors for the 2022 NFL season.

All bettors need to do is direct message PointsBet Sportsbook proof of their betslip that they bet on Wilson and they'll receive their free bet.

Through two games, Wilson has completed just 58.9 percent of his passes for 559 yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception. The 33-year old struggled mightily on Sunday as he completed just 14 of his 31 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Houston Texans.

His lone touchdown pass came on a 22-yard completion to tight end Eric Saubert early in the fourth quarter of a 16-9 win.

During the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant. Ironically enough, the Broncos faced the Seahawks in their season opener last week and Wilson struggled against his former team in a 17-16 loss.

It certainly hasn't been a great start to the season for Wilson, but at least these bettors can get something back in what may have been a waste of money.